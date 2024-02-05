U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.80 -0.48 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.99 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 77.00 -0.62 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.069 -0.010 -0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.148 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%
Chart Mars US 94 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.148 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.83 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.44 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.05 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 797 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.02 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 3 days 79.46 -4.07 -4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 250 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.18 -1.54 -2.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.43 -1.54 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.68 -1.54 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.78 -1.54 -2.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 58.18 -1.54 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 58.18 -1.54 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.28 -1.54 -2.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 65.28 -1.54 -2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.78 -1.54 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.05 -2.03 -3.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.70 -1.93 -2.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 -2.00 -2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.17 -2.03 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Upcoming UK Power Capacity Auction Could Set Record Prices

Georgia's Middle Corridor Dream Challenged by Russian Military Moves

Georgia's Middle Corridor Dream Challenged by Russian Military Moves

Russia's plan to establish a…

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbekistan Eyes Deepened Economic, Energy, and Security Ties with China

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev's state…

EU's Balancing Act: Elections, Sanctions, and Ukraine Aid

EU's Balancing Act: Elections, Sanctions, and Ukraine Aid

2024 is a pivotal year…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

By RFE/RL staff - Feb 05, 2024, 9:00 AM CST
  • Raisi's comments highlight Iran's stance on defense and readiness to respond to aggression, amidst increased diplomatic efforts and military display.
  • The U.S. conducted air strikes on Iranian-linked sites in retaliation for attacks on American troops, signaling heightened tensions between the two nations.
  • Despite the threat of conflict, both Iran and the U.S. express a preference for diplomatic resolutions, with ongoing discussions on de-escalation and security in the Middle East.
Join Our Community
US Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said during a trip to an impoverished southern region that Tehran is not looking for military conflict but would respond forcefully to any country that threatens the Islamic republic.

"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech on February 2 in Hormozgan Province, located along the Gulf of Oman.

Raisi's comments were the latest from officials this week that signaled Iran’s openness to a diplomatic resolution to rising tensions with the United States but which also projected the Islamic republic as a powerful country unafraid to hit back if attacked.

The twinned messaging, including by Iran's foreign minister and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), came before the United States carried out air strikes late on February 2 on dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. troops stationed at a base in Jordan in a January 28 drone attack, which also wounded more than 40 people.

While the Pentagon did not initially say who was responsible for the attack, Washington later blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias that includes Kataib Hizbollah. The groups are part of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West whose members have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets in opposition to Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Amid earlier speculation that the U.S. response to the attack on its base in Jordan could include strikes on Iran itself, the U.S. outlet CBS News on February 1 quoted unidentified U.S. officials as saying that Washington had approved plans to strike targets -- including Iranian personnel and facilities -- in Syria and Iraq. U.S. forces have come under attack by Iranian-backed militants in those countries where IRGC forces are also present.

At the start of his visit to Hormozgan, Raisi attended an exhibition of the naval and technological capabilities of the IRGC, the elite branch of the Iranian military that has launched recent missile strikes that were seen as a warning to Israel and the United States.

The exhibition, held under the slogan "We Can," showed enemies that they would "never be able" to harm Iran, according to the semiofficial Mehr news agency.

"The enemy does not have the ability to act against the Islamic republic," Raisi was quoted as saying. "Because they know our forces are powerful and capable."

During a later public address in Hormozgan, Raisi said that Iran's military might was not a threat to any country but was a powerful security guarantor that its allies in the region could depend on.

Raisi described the weapons he had seen at the IRGC exhibition as evidence of Iran's status as a "deterrent power."

The United States has repeatedly said that it seeks to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and is not pursuing a war with Iran.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reiterated that message during a press briefing on January 31 in which he also said Washington had obligations to protect U.S. troops and facilities in the region.

"We will have to do -- we will do what we need to do -- to make sure that that those responsible are held properly accountable," Kirby said, repeating that Washington believed the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq "planned, resourced, and facilitated" the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.

He also said that Kaitab Hizballah, which this week announced that it was suspending attacks against the United States, was "not the only group that has been attacking our troops and our facilities in Iraq and Syria."

When asked whether Iran, which has no official diplomatic ties with the United States, had conveyed a message that Tehran was not interested in escalating tensions, Kirby said: "I don't have any private communications with Iran."

On February 2, Raisi said that the United States had first suggested that a "military option was on the table" but that "now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran."

The comments echoed those made earlier by high-ranking Iranian officials and military leaders who weighed in on the prospect of an impending U.S. strike.

The messaging came amid reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had advised an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council this week to avoid a war with the United States and distance Iran from partners and proxies who killed Americans, but to prepare to strike back if Iran was hit itself.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has broadly called for diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East, was quoted by the reformist Shargh daily as telling a government meeting that "America should stop the language of threats...and focus on a political solution."

"Iran's response in the face of threats will be decisive and immediate," he added.

IRGC commander Hossein Salami on January 31 shrugged off what Iranian state media referred to as the "threatening rhetoric against Iran," saying the United States and Iran "know each other."

"We will not let any threat remain unanswered," Salami said at a gathering in Tehran. "We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Diplomatic Gesture to Taliban Stirs International Debate
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin
Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com