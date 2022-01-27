Oil Flirts With $91 Amid Fear Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 38 mins 90.00 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 6.265 +1.988 +46.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.795 +0.051 +1.84%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.521 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours -89.350 -100.00%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 84.61 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.521 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.88 +1.85 +2.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.67 +1.90 +2.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.51 +2.18 +2.65%
Graph down Basra Light 59 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.06 +2.56 +2.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.70 +2.39 +2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.83 +2.59 +2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours -89.350 -100.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.50 +1.78 +2.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 86.35 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 87.75 +1.75 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 84.95 +1.75 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 87.35 +1.75 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 81.95 +1.75 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.82 +1.40 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 80.56 -0.74 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.59 +1.75 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 12 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 17 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 2 days January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 1 day Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Aramco CEO: Energy Transition “Is Not Going Smoothly”

Oil Prices Sink Again On Demand Fears

Oil Prices Sink Again On Demand Fears

Oil prices sank on Monday…

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Tightening supply and rebounding demand…

White House Ready To Deploy Tools For Oil Price Control

White House Ready To Deploy "Tools" For Oil Price Control

The Biden administration stands ready…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Flirts With $91 Amid Fear Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 27, 2022, 9:54 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose early on Thursday, with Brent firming above $90 a barrel, as fears of a Russia-Ukraine conflict that could disrupt energy supply to Europe trumped a strengthening U.S. dollar after the hawkish Fed statement on Wednesday.

As of 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, WTI Crude was up 0.96% at $88.18 and Brent Crude traded above $90 per barrel, at $90.78, up by 0.91%.

On Wednesday, Brent broke above $90 for the first time since 2014 due to the simmering tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and another decline in the U.S. inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma—the delivery point for WTI.

“The standoff between Moscow and NATO allies over Ukraine continues to fester, maintaining a fear premium in the oil complex over a potential disruption of Russian oil and gas supply to Europe,” Vanda Insights said early on Thursday.

Fears of a military action outweighed on Thursday the rising U.S. dollar, which typically leads to declining oil prices as crude becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar strengthened after the Fed signaled in its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement on Wednesday that a rate hike was coming in March, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there were upside risks to inflation.

Yet, the bullish factors such as low Cushing inventories and a fear premium over the Russia-Ukraine crisis supported oil prices on Thursday morning.

“While the EIA reported a nationwide increase in crude oil stocks, Cushing saw another drop to the lowest level for this time of year in a decade,” Saxo Bank said in a market commentary on Thursday.

“The emerging tightness at this key delivery hub for WTI crude oil futures kept prompt spreads elevated and together with continued concerns over Ukraine, the post-FOMC correction has so far been relatively small,” the bank said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Breaks $90 On Strong Fundamentals, Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com