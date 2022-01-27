Are Activist Investors To Blame For High Oil Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.13 +0.52 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 89.77 +0.43 +0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.346 +0.063 +1.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 2.827 +0.033 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.550 +0.029 +1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day -89.350 -100.00%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 84.61 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.550 +0.029 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.70 +0.82 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.59 +0.92 +1.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.06 -0.45 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 59 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.33 -0.73 -0.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.43 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day -89.350 -100.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 73.04 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 73.76 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 85.61 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 87.01 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 84.21 -0.74 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.73 +1.44 +1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.82 +1.40 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.56 -0.74 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 -0.75 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.59 +1.75 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 7 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 6 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 2 days Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Futures Market Shows Tight U.S. Gasoline Supply Ahead

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s low spare output capacity…

Oil Approaches $90 On Firm Demand, Ukraine Invasion Fears

Oil Approaches $90 On Firm Demand, Ukraine Invasion Fears

Oil rose early on Wednesday…

Biden Desperately Needs To Bring Oil Prices Down

Biden Desperately Needs To Bring Oil Prices Down

President Joe Biden is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Activist Investors To Blame For High Oil Prices?

By Irina Slav - Jan 27, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Oil companies have been extremely slow to turn on the taps, despite higher prices and tightening supply.
  • Companies are focused on boosting shareholder value and appeasing activist investors.
  • Global oil supply is falling short of demand, and whatever the morals of fossil fuels, most investors invest not because it’s the moral thing to do but because they want to make money.
Join Our Community

The shareholder returns adage has now become a fixture of the U.S. oil industry. Large public oil companies are not boosting production despite rising prices and tight supply. Instead, they are returning cash to shareholders. And this might continue, raising the ceiling on prices. From a certain perspective, this is the right thing to do in order to keep shareholders on. The oil industry is going through a reputation crisis right now coupled with the rise of the activist investor whose goal is not only to make money but also to force companies to become more environmentally, socially, and corporately responsible.

The ESG trend in investing has been gathering speed, and fast. Activist investors with an ESG agenda focused primarily on the E have been challenging oil companies’ priorities, and they are becoming increasingly successful. Even Exxon earlier this year announced plans to become a net-zero company by 2050. In the meantime, they remain reluctant to boost production.

Forbes’ Dan Eberhart wrote in a recent article how the ESG trend is affecting the swing-producer status of the U.S. shale industry. The telltale sign that ESG is indeed affecting the industry is the distinction between how public companies—subjected to ESG pressure—are responding to higher oil prices, versus how private companies—who don’t need to make any shareholders happy—are responding.

Citing an Evercore ISI study, Eberhart noted that private oil companies in the shale patch were planning on boosting their capital spending by as much as 42 percent, while public companies were going to raise their expenditure by half that. In fairness, they are still planning to increase capital spending. However, it may not all be spent on new oil production.

The European supermajors are a good example as well. Pressure on the oil industry in Europe is a lot stronger than it is in the U.S., and it comes from more directions. As a result, BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies are not only expanding into low-carbon energy but also planning to slash their oil and gas production substantially to make their shareholders—and governments—happy.

Related: Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban Oil Drilling

Meanwhile, in the U.S., private drillers are the only ones to pin supply hopes on. In a report from September last year, IHS Markit forecast that U.S. oil output would increase by 800,000 bpd this year, noting most of the increase would come from private, independent oil companies. These companies don’t have shareholders to answer to and return cash to.

Right now, oil is a lot more expensive than it was last September. No wonder then that IHS Markit’s Daniel Yergin in December forecast that U.S. oil production could actually grow by close to a million bpd this year. 

“The U.S. is back. For the last year, year and a half, it’s been OPEC+ running the show, but U.S. production is coming back already, and it’s going to come back more in 2022,” Yergin told CNBC at the end of December.

Private oil companies, according to EIA data, account for about a third of all U.S. oil production. This means that while U.S. production of crude oil certainly has space to grow, this space is limited because the public majors are reluctant to revert to total growth amid investor ESG pressures.

Yet, in the end, these pressures may weaken—at least temporarily—in the face of market performance. The oil price rally has pushed energy stocks higher and has motivated the industry to think about production growth. Bank of America recently forecast that drilling and completions spending in the U.S. will rise by 22 percent, versus 25 percent globally. And it also forecast that U.S. oil production could add 900,000 bpd this year, all from the Lower 48.

The ESG investing trend is certainly a force to be reckoned with. Some investors are upping and leaving the oil industry altogether because of this force. Luckily for oil companies, there is always another buyer with perhaps a little lower environmental standards and a little stronger focus on profits.

Global oil supply is falling short of demand, and whatever the morals of fossil fuels, most investors invest not because it’s the moral thing to do but because they want to make money. And such an imbalance between supply and demand in the most used commodity in the world is certainly a context a pragmatic investor would want to be part of. Those who don’t will effectively contribute to even higher oil prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Flirts With $91 Amid Fear Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com