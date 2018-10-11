Oil Experts Divided As Iran Sanctions Loom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.07 +0.10 +0.14%
Brent Crude 11 mins 80.33 +0.07 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.236 +0.014 +0.43%
Mars US 2 hours 75.97 -2.40 -3.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
Urals 20 hours 77.75 -3.75 -4.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 75.77 -1.59 -2.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.236 +0.014 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 81.73 -2.30 -2.74%
Murban 20 hours 82.69 -2.55 -2.99%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 76.68 -2.51 -3.17%
Basra Light 20 hours 79.35 -2.49 -3.04%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 80.72 -2.13 -2.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Bonny Light 20 hours 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Girassol 20 hours 78.71 -3.38 -4.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 29.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 18.17 -7.79 -30.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.17 -1.79 -2.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.32 -1.79 -2.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 41.17 -6.79 -14.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.67 -5.29 -8.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 45.67 -6.29 -12.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 35.17 -6.79 -16.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 67.50 -2.25 -3.23%
Giddings 20 hours 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 84.00 +0.64 +0.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 64.92 -2.20 -3.28%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.87 -2.20 -3.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.87 -2.20 -3.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 67.42 -2.20 -3.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.75 -2.68%
Buena Vista 3 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 6 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 9 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 9 hours China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 11 hours Brex(out): Tony Blair Sees 50-50 Chance Of Another Brexit Referendum
  • 9 hours Who's Ready For The Next Contest?
  • 11 hours BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 Billion Deal
  • 51 mins U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 15 mins VW's Showing Its True Color
  • 59 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 1 hour U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 18 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 48 mins World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 21 mins Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 10 hours Strong USD is a bigger problem than high oil prices

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil Firms On US$7.7B Spending Spree

Alt Text

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Not everyone seems to think…

Alt Text

Egypt Feels The Squeeze Of Higher Oil Prices

Egypt has just realized one…

Alt Text

What Explains The Bizarre Price Surge In Oman Crude?

On Wednesday, Oman Sour crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Experts Divided As Iran Sanctions Loom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 11, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Trump

The heads of the world’s top oil trading houses are unanimous that Iranian sanctions will remove a large chunk of oil from the market, more than initially expected, but they have very diverging opinions on where oil prices are headed for the rest of the year and in 2019.

At the Oil & Money conference in London this week, the top executives of Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor, and Glencore predicted the price of oil next year at between $65 and $100 a barrel due to a combination of many other factors apart from the U.S. sanctions on Iran—highlighting the uncertainty in the oil market about where prices are heading.

Vitol Group chairman Ian Taylor is the most bearish among the top oil traders, seeing Brent Crude at $65 a barrel next year, while Trafigura’s chief executive Jeremy Weir is the most bullish and says he wouldn’t be surprised to see oil hitting $100 per barrel by the end of next year.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the London conference, Vitol’s Taylor said that “Physically, we don’t have a supply squeeze. There’s plenty of oil around.”

The Saudis are right when they say that they’ve got enough oil to supply everybody who wants it, so what we have in the market is a little bit more of a “fear factor,” Taylor said.

“To my mind, we don’t really have a supply squeeze at all,” Taylor told Bloomberg. Related: EIA: Market Tightens As Outages From Iran, Venezuela Pile Up

Asked about where Brent Crude prices will be on January 1, 2019, Taylor said he wouldn’t be surprised to see it $5-10 below current levels, because the season when the market won’t need so much crude oil is coming.  

Iranian crude oil exports will be much reduced, and if they stay above 1 million bpd, “we’ll be much surprised,” Taylor said.

Vitol’s chairman expects that the United States could issue a few waivers, but not many.

OPEC are beginning to try to produce whatever they can, Taylor said, adding that this view is part of his prediction that oil prices are heading down.

The other big factor in Vitol chairman’s bearish forecast is that “no doubt about it—we’re going to see demand destruction, sadly.” Emerging markets are really struggling with higher oil prices coupled with currency depreciation, so there will be slightly less demand going forward, according to Taylor.

Vitol has just reduced its oil demand growth forecast for this year from about 1.6 million bpd to about 1.35 million bpd, he said.

Trafigura’s Weir, for his part, is at the other end of the expected oil price range.

“I’m pretty bullish. In the short term we’ve already got the stars aligned here. Consumption is still increasing . . . Iran is there, so it’s looking quite positive into year end before even talking about the speculative influence which tends to make things overshoot,” the Financial Times quoted Weir as telling the London conference.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see three figures on oil,” Weir said.

Alex Beard, chief executive Oil & Gas at Glencore, is also in the bullish corner with Weir and expects prices to be well supported.

“Sanctions will be extremely tough. I don’t see many wavers ... I think the real reason is regime change,” Beard told the London conference.

Related: Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Beard doesn’t see “any chance” that the European Union’s payment mechanism to keep trade with Iran could work.

“I can’t see anything that will affect oil prices dramatically to the downside,” Beard said, as quoted by Reuters, expecting oil prices at $85-$90 in the medium term.

Gunvor’s chief executive Torbjörn Törnqvist is in Vitol’s bearish corner, seeing lower Brent prices next year—$70-75—although not as low as Taylor’s $65 forecast. Slowing oil demand growth, a well-supplied market, and overstated fears that Saudi Arabia can’t make up for the Iranian shortfall are Törnqvist’s reasons to expect oil prices to drop from current levels.

Sanctions on Iran will be a big disruption in the oil market, leading oil traders concur, but their oil price predictions vary so widely that they are only highlighting the current mood in the market—uncertainty.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What’s Next For Oil Prices?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

 Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com