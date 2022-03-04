Oil Ends Wildest Week Ever As Russian War In Ukraine Rattles Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.1 +7.46 +6.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.1 +7.66 +6.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.920 +0.198 +4.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.762 +0.258 +7.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.517 +0.232 +7.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.517 +0.232 +7.07%

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Oil Ends Wildest Week Ever As Russian War In Ukraine Rattles Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked nearly unprecedented volatility in oil markets.
  • Oil prices started this week in the low $100s for Brent and mid-$90s for WTI.
  • The high volatility this week means that oil prices traded in a range of $20 per barrel.
Oil prices are on track to end their wildest week ever seen, with a massive $20 a barrel trading range in the past five days, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked concerns about supply amid an exodus of buyers of Russian commodities.

As of 9:56 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude was up 5.25% at $113.45 and Brent Crude was trading up 4.48% at $115.54.

Oil prices started this week in the low $100s for Brent and mid-$90s for WTI. The U.S. benchmark broke above $100 a barrel early this week and continued rallying. Early on Thursday, WTI Crude had jumped by 5.16% to $116.44, the highest level since 2011, while Brent Crude had rallied by 5.89% at $119.77, the highest since 2013. Later on Thursday, prices pared gains after rumors emerged that deal on Iran’s nuclear activities could be signed within a few days.

The announcement of a decision for the release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from various countries’ strategic petroleum reserves failed to stop the oil price rally on Tuesday.

Further supporting prices this week was the OPEC+ group’s decision from Wednesday to rubberstamp another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in its collective oil production in April, despite soaring oil prices after its key member Russia invaded Ukraine.

The high volatility this week means that oil prices traded in a range of $20 per barrel. That’s the highest ever trading range for a week since the Brent benchmark was launched in 1988, Bloomberg notes. The wild volatility this week even surpassed the swings in oil prices during the financial crisis of 2008 and the start of the COVID pandemic in early 2020.

“With supply risks having become real we have entered a very volatile stage with no solution potentially forcing prices to levels that kills demand,” Saxo Bank’s strategy team wrote in a note early on Friday.

Supply from Russia is already constrained despite the fact that there are no sanctions on Russian oil.

After the Western allies kicked several Russian banks out of the international SWIFT system, trading in Russian commodities has become toxic for many global players.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

