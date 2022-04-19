Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 32 mins 102.6 -5.65 -5.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 107.6 -5.59 -4.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 7.176 -0.644 -8.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 3.862 -0.029 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 107.7 +1.26 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 108.2 +2.46 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.0 +2.45 +2.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 141 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 6 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.72 +0.99 +1.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.51 +1.23 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 109.8 +1.23 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.0 +1.23 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 105.9 +1.23 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.2 +1.23 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.7 +1.23 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.4 +1.23 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 115.1 +2.79 +2.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +1.25 +1.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 +1.76 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours Ukraine gas
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 19 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 hour "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 3 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Unexpected Crude Draw Fails To Move Oil Prices

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Supported by outages in Libya…

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

Oil prices could shoot up…

Russian Oil Is Too Cheap To Resist For China And India

Russian Oil Is Too Cheap To Resist For China And India

Western bans on Russian crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 19, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Brent crude was trading $107, down over 5% on Tuesday.
  • The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast by almost 1%.
  • The IMF cut China’s GDP growth estimate for 2022 to 4.4%
Join Our Community

As Shanghai prepares to reopen factories amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown that had driven oil prices lower last week, the IMF has cut its global economic growth forecasts tempering oil prices. 

Brent crude was trading $107, down over 5% on Tuesday after the IMF cut its global economic growth forecast by almost 1%, citing Russia’s war on Ukraine and the primary uncertainty. 

The IMF has also sounded warning bells over China’s economy, slashing China’s GDP growth estimate for 2022 to 4.4%, down from its 4.8% estimate in January. Citing what it called a “worsening” economic slowdown, the IMF said it expected a longer downturn in China, despite preparations for the reopening of factories in Shanghai, which could lead to a rise in fuel demand. 

“In addition, the combination of more transmissible variants and the strict zero-Covid policy could continue to hamper economic activity and increase uncertainty,” the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook. “Larger disruptions could impact key commercial activities, including through port lockdowns.”

China’s COVID lockdown due to an Omicron outbreak helped pressure oil prices down last week, with Shanghai factories closed, resulting in lower demand. 

China reported its first deaths in Shanghai due to COVID late Monday, announcing three fatalities and hundreds of thousands of infections. 

After being shut down or restricted for three weeks, factories in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, are starting to reopen as of Tuesday, but only producing in what is referred to as a “closed-loop system”, the Guardian reports, with Tesla staff, for instance, reportedly sleeping inside the factory to avoid spreading the Omicron virus. 

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its global oil demand forecast, estimating that China consumption would be reduced by 925,000 barrels per day in April due to lockdowns, helping to balance out the global market for the bulk of 2022. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com