Oil Could Fall to $90 If Inflation Persists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.95 -3.47 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.10 -3.44 -3.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.40 -3.59 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.254 +0.548 +7.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.924 -0.133 -4.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%
Chart Mars US 2 days 94.02 -4.60 -4.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.924 -0.133 -4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 35 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 35 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 35 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 247 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 35 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 35 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 35 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.9 -1.94 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.36 -2.76 -3.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 80.32 +0.53 +0.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 96.57 +0.53 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 94.82 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 92.72 +0.53 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 89.87 +0.53 +0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 91.97 +0.53 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 95.52 +0.53 +0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 90.17 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.69 +0.10 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.0 -4.80 -4.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.00 +0.50 +0.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil

EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

A bullish inventory report from…

Saudi Aramco May Hike Flagship Crude Prices To Record High Over Benchmarks

Saudi Aramco May Hike Flagship Crude Prices To Record High Over Benchmarks

Saudi Arabia could hike the…

Oil Prices Slide As IMF Sees Global Economy Teetering On The Brink

Oil Prices Slide As IMF Sees Global Economy Teetering On The Brink

Crude oil prices fell on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Could Fall to $90 If Inflation Persists

By Irina Slav - Aug 03, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Growth struggles in China and the U.S. could cap crude prices.
  • Bharat Petroleum Chairman Kumar: oil demand could find support from record-high natural gas prices.
  • Kumar: Russia's production is unlikely to drop anytime soon.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices could fall to $90 per barrel if the economies of the world's two biggest consumers continue struggling with growth, Bharat Petroleum's chairman told the Economic Times.

"Prices can touch $90 in two months if the US continues with inflation and low growth and China is unable to find fixes for its economic troubles. Economic woes in these two countries can affect demand," Arun Kumar said.

At the same time, however, Kumar suggested that oil demand could find support from record-high natural gas prices, which are prompting industrial consumers to switch to oil-fired generation.

Indeed, Germany's city of Munich last week restarted oil-burning units at two power plants in a bid to reduce its gas consumption in line with the EC's plan for a 15-percent cut in gas consumption across the European Union.

As of August 1, natural gas in Europe traded at above $199 per MWh, which was lower than the peak reached in March this year, but still prohibitively expensive for many gas consumers.

Oil prices, meanwhile, have been subdued lately by economic worries as various analysts and politicians debate whether the U.S. slipped into a recession or the definition of a recession needs a revision. Nobel laureate Paul Krugman suggested the word "recession" was irrelevant.

It appears to still be relevant for oil traders, however. Worry about the U.S. and China as well was the main reason for the latest decline in oil prices, along with the anticipation of this week's OPEC+ meeting.

The extended cartel met today in Vienna to discuss production for September. The group decided to raise production targets for September slightly, by 100,000 bpd. With a compliance rate of more than 300%, OPEC+ is unlikely to reach that target.

Meanwhile, "Russia's production is unlikely to drop anytime soon and so the overall global oil supply will remain unaffected in the coming months," Bharat Petroleum's chairman also noted.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Next Post

Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on August 03 2022 said:
    Mariner 2 been fully operational for Months now so my price target remains downgraded from $1.00 us dollar a barrel a *"NIL"* going on forever now.

    Panic buying of the Yen is hardly great news for the commodity complex is obviously an understatement.

    It's also really bad news for the Japanese economy needs noting as well.

    $duk Duke Power still running a massive coal based electrical generation Fleet. Good luck competing with Nucor Steel although not for lack of trying from the entire World both foreign and domestic at the moment.

    *MAYBE* Ford Motor Company can be a demand driver but housing sure isn't going to be after the tax and spend drunkards called Trump Biden. Oddly enough General Electric looking good here, tho.

    So is $mmm 3M

    First time in mere decades for those two worth saying that.
  • Dennis on August 03 2022 said:
    it needs to50 bucks it's to high already
  • Mamdouh Salameh on August 03 2022 said:
    Whilst global recession concerns could exert some pressure on oil prices causing them to lose $1.0-$5.0 a barrel every now and then, the trajectory for oil prices is pointing upward and will remain so for at least the next five years until global investments in the expansion of global oil production capacity reach its fruition.

    The global oil market is expected to shrug off concerns about recession and demand destruction because it is in its most bullish and tightest state with robust global oil demand and a fast-shrinking global spare oil production capacity including OPEC+’s.

    Against this background, not even the threat of harsh recession and rampant inflation could arrest the surge of both oil demand and prices.

    In normal circumstances, a recession leads to a shrinking global economy and demand destruction. But we are in unusual circumstances. With a tightening market, shortages and a shrinking production capacity, there isn’t much for demand destruction to destroy. So we end up with a unique form of recession with rising oil demand and prices and a contracting global economy.

    OPEC+ has hardly any spare capacity to influence prices particularly that both Saudi Arabia and UAE are producing currently at maximum. That is why OPEC+ will struggle to even lift its production by 100,000 barrels a day (b/d).

    The fact that Russia is able to sell every single barrel of crude and petroleum products it exports despite the sanctions, speaks volumes about the robustness of the global oil market aided handsomely by a shrinking global production capacity.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com