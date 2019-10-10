OilPrice GEA
OPEC Chief Hints At Deeper Cuts In December

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
OPEC logo

All options are on the table, including a deeper cut from OPEC and its allies in December, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday, as the OPEC+ coalition tries to rebalance the market amid floundering economies.

“The conference will take appropriate, strong, positive decisions that will set us on the path of heightened and sustained stability for 2020,” OPEC’s chief said at a news briefing in London, where he was a keynote speaker at the Oil & Money Conference.  

Asked about whether OPEC and allies could decide at their meeting in early December to deepen the cuts in the production cut pact currently expiring in March 2020, Barkindo said “All options are open.”

“As we approach December, we will be faced with real data for 2020 which will enable us to probably review the current arrangement and come up with a decision that probably will cover the whole of the year,” Barkindo said, as carried by Reuters.

The comments from OPEC’s chief came on the same day in which the organization revised down, yet again, its world oil demand growth estimate for 2019 to just below 1 million bpd, citing slowing economic growth momentum amid the ongoing trade disputes.  

OPEC, the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), as well as many other organizations and analysts have trimmed their oil demand growth estimates several times this year already, on the back of signs of slowing economic growth in the world, also due to the U.S.-China trade spat.

Earlier this week, the EIA revised down its oil price forecast by $5 a barrel, due to expected increase in global oil inventories in early 2020. In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for October, EIA acknowledged there is a higher level of oil supply disruption risk than previously assumed, due to the attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure in mid-September. Yet, EIA says, those risks are more than offset by “increasing uncertainty about economic and oil demand growth in the coming quarters, resulting in a lowered oil price forecast.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

EIA Sharply Cuts Oil Price Forecast
