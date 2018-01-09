Is The Current Oil Price Rally A “Head Fake?”

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 6 mins 63.48 +0.52 +0.83%
Brent Crude 6 mins 69.20 +0.38 +0.55%
Natural Gas 6 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Mars US 3 hours 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 20 hours 66.05 +1.78 +2.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.50 +0.19 +0.33%
Natural Gas 6 mins 2.948 +0.025 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.28 +0.50 +0.77%
Murban 20 hours 68.18 +0.50 +0.74%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 65.48 +0.94 +1.46%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.37 +1.16 +1.84%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.92 +0.51 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.75 +0.65 +0.95%
Girassol 20 hours 68.05 +0.65 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 88 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 88 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 88 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 88 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 88 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 20 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.49 -0.48 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.91 +1.23 +2.21%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.86 +1.23 +2.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.41 +1.23 +2.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +0.29 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 5 hours Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 5 hours EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 hours Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 7 hours Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 7 hours Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 8 hours $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 11 hours China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 22 hours Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 1 day Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 1 day Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 1 day Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 1 day Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 4 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 4 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 4 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 4 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 4 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 5 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 5 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 5 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 5 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 5 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 5 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 6 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 6 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 6 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 6 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 7 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 7 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Alt Text

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Saudi Aramco has further reduced…

Alt Text

Analysts See WTI Averaging $56 In 2018

Robust demand growth and high…

Alt Text

Iranian Protests Will Not Impact Oil Prices

Iran’s oil industry has remained…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is The Current Oil Price Rally A “Head Fake?”

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 09, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Fresh Oil

With oil prices at their highest level since 2015, the next stop along the way seems to be $70 per barrel. However, some analysts see the more likely scenario as a retracement back down to lower levels.

A “perfect storm of events” helped push oil prices to their current levels, according to Barclays analysts in a recent research note. However, those factors—cold weather in North America, unrest in Iran, strong economic growth and technical buying from hedge funds and other money managers—may not be enough to keep the oil rally going, the investment bank says.

The risk to oil prices is “skewed to the downside from here as fundamentals on the horizon suggest a reversal is in order,” Barclays analysts, led by Michael Cohen, said in a January 5 research note. While the recent oil price rally was bolstered by some unexpected events, the forces that will spark a reversal are more predictable—rising U.S. oil production will lead to another surplus of inventories in 2018.

WTI rising up above $60 per barrel only magnifies that trend, a price level that will likely spark a deeper drilling response. A recent survey of U.S. shale industry executives by the Dallas Fed suggests that the rig count will “substantially increase” with crude prices between $61 and $65 per barrel. At the start of this week, WTI stood at about $61.50.

The line preached by a long list of shale companies at the close of 2017 was one of capital discipline—a renewed focus on profits and not simply one of growth-at-all-costs. Pressure from shareholders has raised the prospect of a more conservative approach to drilling, which could limit the response from shale companies even as oil prices rise. Several high-profile shale drillers said that they would maintain a prudent drilling position even in the face of rising prices. Related: Soaring Indian Oil Demand Grabs OPEC’s Attention

But that remains to be seen. Barclays, for its part, is skeptical. “We think that some of the incremental cash flow received from higher oil prices will filter down” to higher spending on drilling, the bank argued. If the shale industry calibrates its drilling campaign to $60 per barrel, as opposed to $50–$55 per barrel as it had previously, the result could be much higher production this year. Barclays says the U.S. could add 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2018 compared to the baseline assumption of 1 mb/d. An extra 400,000 bpd is equivalent to nearly a quarter of the combined OPEC/non-OPEC cuts.

That supply response poses pitfalls for the current oil price rally. But the demand side of the equation would also undercut prices. Demand could end up being weaker than anticipated precisely because prices have moved up so quickly.

Barclays had predicted that global oil demand would rise by 1.6 mb/d this year, but that assumes an oil price of $55 per barrel. “[C]urrent prices pose a strong headwind to price-sensitive demand growth, which could be cut by more than 300 kb/d,” Barclays analysts argued, putting demand growth at just 1.3 mb/d. If Brent averages $70 per barrel, the result will be a decrease in demand of 400,000 bpd. “These factors suggest that sustained high prices over the near term will only exacerbate stock-builds in the coming months.”

Adding to the danger is the extreme net length in the futures market. Investors are overstretched on the long side, and as sentiment shifts, the unwinding of those bets could cause a near-term correction for oil prices. Related: Bioplastics Threaten Big Oil

Even if prices were to avoid a price fall in the short run, Barclays argues that OPEC cohesion could start to break down, which, in turn, could quickly force prices down.

There are plenty of good reasons why prices could continue to rise. Ongoing tension in Iran, the accelerated declines in Venezuela, rising demand, and extremely high assumptions about the response of U.S. shale—these are all factors that go in the bullish column.

But the recent rally could be a “head fake,” according to Tom Kloza of Oil Price Information Service. "We probably have about $10 downside at least in Brent, and maybe a little bit less than that in WTI," he told CNBC.

Some others agree. "(I expect) the price of oil to correct by at least 10 to 15 percent over the coming months because the current fundamentals are not justifying this kind of strength," Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank, told CNBC.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iranian Protests Will Not Impact Oil Prices

Next Post

The World’s Most Expensive Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?
What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

Cold Weather Shocks Natural Gas Prices

 Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com