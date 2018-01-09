Soaring Indian Oil Demand Grabs OPEC’s Attention

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.04 +1.31 +2.12%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.84 +1.06 +1.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.893 +0.058 +2.05%
Mars US 20 hours 62.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.85 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 13 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.50 +0.19 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.78 -0.25 -0.38%
Murban 2 days 67.68 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 2 days 63.21 +0.37 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 67.40 +0.07 +0.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.43 +1.24 +3.16%
Western Canadian Select 88 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 88 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 88 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 88 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 88 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 88 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.49 -0.48 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.68 +0.29 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.63 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.18 +0.29 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +0.29 +0.42%
All Charts
  • 15 mins Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 1 hour $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 4 hours China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 15 hours Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 19 hours Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 22 hours Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 23 hours Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 1 day Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 1 day Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 4 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 4 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 4 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 4 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 4 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 4 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 5 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 5 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 5 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 5 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 5 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 6 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 6 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 6 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 6 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 7 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 7 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 7 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 12 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 12 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 12 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 13 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Norway's Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring

Can Norway Survive Without Big Oil?

Of the 102 Norwegian Arctic…

Is This The Beginning Of An Oil Sands Revival?

A South Korean owned company…

Oil Prices Steady After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil prices rose slightly on…

Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

Soaring Indian Oil Demand Grabs OPEC’s Attention

By Matt Smith - Jan 09, 2018, 12:00 PM CST India

Last week, we discussed changing trends in Iraqi crude flows into Asia. Total deliveries of OPEC crude to China rose last year by 300,000 bpd, as cartel members looked to keep one of its key growth markets well supplied.

Even though Iraqi deliveries into China reached the highest on our records in November at a million barrels per day, arrivals in 2017 were actually down versus the prior year, as Iraq shifted its focus towards India and the U.S. instead

While Iraqi deliveries to China edged lower versus 2016 volumes, other cartel members such as Angola, Venezuela, Kuwait and Libya all saw flows increase.  

Angola and Venezuela led the charge in terms of higher deliveries, as both nations continue to service their debts with China (via oil, as opposed to cash). A rebound in Libyan production meant more found its way to Chinese shores, while Saudi Arabia sent just a smidge more than it did in 2016, dialing back on exports elsewhere.

YoY OPEC to China.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

It has been well documented that Saudi Arabia focused its export cuts in the second half of last year on the largest and most transparent global market - i.e., the U.S. - where it felt it would get the most bang for its buck. 

The drop in Saudi flows, in combination with lower Venezuelan deliveries (due to both lower production from the Latin American nation, as well as quality issues with its crude), has meant that OPEC deliveries to the U.S. were 72,000 bpd lower last year than in 2016. That equates to a drop of 26 million barrels year-on-year. 

Countering the drop in flows from Saudi, Venezuela and also Kuwait, we have seen stronger arrivals from Nigeria and Libya - as both boosted production last year - while deliveries from Iraq rose the most. They were up over 150,000 bpd on the prior year, averaging nearly 600,000 bpd in 2017. 

YoY OPEC to US.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

As we move into the second year of the OPEC production cut deal, Saudi Arabia is starting 2018 following a similar trend to Iraq, boosting flows to South Asia (think: India), while dialing back on its flows bound for East Asia (think: China, Japan, South Korea). East Asia is Saudi's largest market; it accounted for over 40 percent of its crude deliveries last year.  Related: Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

Even though Chinese independent refiners have had their import quotas boosted for this year, rising demand out of India is rallying crude imports. Loadings bound for East Asia last month from Saudi Arabia dropped to a seven-month low, while grades bound for South Asia reached an eight-month high: 

Saudi crude to East and South Asia Jan 2018.jpg

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

