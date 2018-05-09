Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.47 +0.33 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.50 +0.29 +0.38%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.734 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 70.95 +2.53 +3.70%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 +0.24 +0.40%
Marine 19 hours 73.48 +1.45 +2.01%
Murban 19 hours 76.83 +1.45 +1.92%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.99 +2.38 +3.47%
Basra Light 19 hours 74.50 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.10 +2.84 +3.88%
Girassol 19 hours 76.77 +3.09 +4.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 51.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.06 -1.67 -3.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.81 -1.67 -2.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.16 -1.67 -2.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.06 -1.67 -2.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 -1.67 -2.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.06 -1.67 -2.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.26 -1.47 -2.20%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.56 -1.67 -2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 67.50 +2.00 +3.05%
Giddings 19 hours 61.25 +2.00 +3.38%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 +0.79 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.09 +2.08 +3.30%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.59 +2.08 +3.18%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -1.75 -2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.07 -1.42 -1.83%
Goldman: Oil Prices To Hit $82.50 By The Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil truck

Increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, plunging Venezuelan production, and now the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal could push Brent Crude prices to $82.50 a barrel by summer, Goldman Sachs said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would withdraw from “an unacceptable Iran deal”, re-imposing sanctions on Tehran that “target critical sectors of Iran’s economy, such as its energy, petrochemical, and financial sectors.”

The U.S. will target Iran’s crude oil sales, and sanctions that were lifted under the deal will be re-imposed following a 180-day wind-down period, the U.S. Treasury said.

The return of the sanctions could initially reduce by 500,000 bpd Iran’s current crude oil production of 3.8 million bpd, Goldman Sachs said in a note today, as carried by Reuters.

A loss of 500,000 bpd of Iranian crude oil supply would push up oil prices by around $6.20 a barrel, according to Goldman Sachs.

“Such elevated oil geopolitical risks exacerbate the upside risks to Brent forecasts and reinforce our view that oil price volatility will continue to increase,” the investment bank’s analysts wrote.

At 11:20 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, both WTI and Brent prices were surging nearly 3 percent, with Brent touching $77 a barrel, following President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal and EIA’s weekly inventory report showing draws across the board.

Commenting on the impact of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran deal, Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta, told Reuters on Wednesday:

“Iran’s exports of oil to Asia and Europe will almost certainly decline later this year and into 2019 as some nations seek alternatives in order to avoid trouble with Washington and as sanctions start to bite.”

Several Asian refiners told Reuters that they were already on the lookout for alternatives to Iranian crude oil deliveries.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • John Brown on May 09 2018 said:
    Goldman has been singing that song all year. My best is they've got some bets in the market that pay off big at about $80 a barrel, and they are doing their part to push the price of oil to the $80 plus range which is where Saudi Arabia also wants it. Never mind that there is plenty of oil, and an ocean of idle production capacity now sitting around, and U.S. shale oil and gas is in a gold rush, and will exceed all estimates and forecasts. I'd normally be outraged over the manipulation of the price of oil to over $80 when there is no reason for it to be over $40, but this time around I'm enjoying the spectacle. Oil in the $60s much less $80s or higher is enough to incent massive new production, and not just in the USA. It also gives renewables an open window to gain market share even as they rapidly lower their cost. Saudi Arabia/OPEC/Russia/Goldman are playing a game that is going to bite them much sooner than they expect. The days when there were no cost effective alternatives and people just had to pay are over, or almost over, and $80 oil will bring that future faster than anything else I know!
  • The masked avenger on May 09 2018 said:
    I can see it now, the resession starting, prices rising and a bunch of oil guys running around with woody's. High oil = low,economy, always has... always will. Oil is 40 bucks a barrel too high and gas I a buck twenty to high. Let the inflation and oil cause greed begin. Pathetic.
  • Jazzy Koree on May 09 2018 said:
    Didn’t Barclays Predict that oil would collapse in 3rd qtr 2018 ? Who is to be believed ?
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on May 09 2018 said:
    With the global oil market fundamentals as strong as they are now, it is a very safe bet by Goldman Sachs to project that oil prices could rise to $82.5 a barrel by Summer particularly if we add the current geopolitical concerns.

    However, I disagree with Golden Sachs that Iran could lose some 500,000 barrels a day (b/d) initially as a result of US sanctions. Iran will not lose a single barrel of oil exports. More than 75% of Iran’s oil exports go to China and the Asia-Pacific region while the remaining 25% go mostly to the European Union (EU). China, India and other Asia-Pacific region countries as well as the EU are not going to comply with US sanctions and reduce their imports of Iranian crude.

    While Japan and South Korea might comply with US sanctions and shun Iranian crude, this will be more than offset by China, India and other Asia-Pacific countries as well as the EU increasing their imports of Iranian crude.

    I also disagree with Goldman Sachs that a loss of 500,000 b/d of Iran’s oil supply could push up oil prices by around $6.20 a barrel. Libya’s production declined by almost 1.2 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2011 and still oil prices did not rise then by more than $2-$3 a barrel. Goldman Sachs may argue that in 2011 there was no OPEC/non-OPEC production cut deal. And I will retort by saying that in 2018 US oil output is more than 10.5 mbd if claims by the EIA are to be believed.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




