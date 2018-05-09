Saudi Arabia Ready To Start Pumping More Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.47 +0.33 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.50 +0.29 +0.38%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.734 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 70.95 +2.53 +3.70%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.38 -1.81 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.38 -1.81 -2.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 +0.24 +0.40%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.734 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 73.48 +1.45 +2.01%
Murban 19 hours 76.83 +1.45 +1.92%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.99 +2.38 +3.47%
Basra Light 19 hours 74.50 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.10 +2.84 +3.88%
Bonny Light 19 hours 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 77.42 +3.09 +4.16%
Girassol 19 hours 76.77 +3.09 +4.19%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 51.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.06 -1.67 -3.17%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.81 -1.67 -2.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.16 -1.67 -2.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.06 -1.67 -2.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 -1.67 -2.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.06 -1.67 -2.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.06 -1.67 -2.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.26 -1.47 -2.20%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.56 -1.67 -2.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.38 -1.81 -2.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 67.50 +2.00 +3.05%
Giddings 19 hours 61.25 +2.00 +3.38%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 +0.79 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.09 +2.08 +3.30%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.04 +2.08 +3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.59 +2.08 +3.18%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -1.75 -2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.07 -1.42 -1.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 23 mins Strong reaction from Iran: "Trump speech silly and superficial " - Says Iran's Supreme Leader
  • 11 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 56 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 4 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 hours Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 22 hours U.S. job openings hit record high...
  • 7 hours World No1: China Invested $126.6bn In Renewables Last Year
  • 9 hours Boeing To Lose $20 Billion In Contracts Because Of Trump Sanctions On Iran
  • 1 day 2018: electoral year in many oil and gas producing countries
  • 1 day The Iran Deal
  • 3 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 5 mins Oil at $300?
  • 1 day Future of Petrochemicals
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Looks To Get Free Of U.S. Dollar ‘Burden’ In Oil Trade

Alt Text

How Russian Trolls Are Disrupting Energy Markets

Russian trolls were a hot…

Alt Text

Tesla’s Got Some Bad News For Cobalt Miners

Wall Street is aghast at…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise Despite Rig Count Gains

Oil prices rose on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia Ready To Start Pumping More Oil

By Irina Slav - May 09, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Saudis

Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil production in response to the expected decline in Iranian crude oil for international markets following President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. That’s what an official from the Saudi energy ministry told local state news agency SPA as quoted by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia supported Trump’s decision on the nuclear deal, unlike the United States’ allies in Western Europe: the heads of France, the UK, and Germany stated they are committed to upholding the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia and China—also signatories to the deal—have opposed Trump’s decision and are unlikely to make any changes to their economic relations with Iran following the U.S. withdrawal. While Russia is not a consumer of Iranian oil, China and India are—and they are unlikely to stop taking in Iranian crude despite the sanctions.

“Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran, Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of oil markets for the benefit of producers and consumers and the sustainability of the global economic growth,” the Saudi official said.

Analysts estimate that, depending on how many countries decide to stop importing Iranian crude to avoid angering Trump, the availability of Iranian crude could fall by anywhere from 300,000 bpd and 1 million bpd. The last time the U.S. imposed sanctions on Tehran, its crude oil exports shrank by a million barrels per day.

Japan and South Korea are the most likely to shun Iranian crude to stay on President Trump’s good side. As Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research at Mitsubishi UFJ put it, “certain U.S. allies, including Japan and South Korea, may comply with the proposed U.S. reimposition of Iranian sanctions on the concern of losing the U.S. security umbrella vis-à-vis North Korea.”

Whatever sanctions the U.S. decides to impose on Iran, these will take time to effect oil prices. If Saudi Arabia begins expanding its oil production now, this will likely have a weakening effect on prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Draw Across The Board

Next Post

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on May 09 2018 said:
    The Saudi official who was quoted by Reuters as saying Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil production in response to the expected decline in Iranian crude oil for international markets following President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, must have jumped the gun. It is a hypothetical statement verging on wishful thinking.

    There will be no reduction in Iran’s oil production and exports following a re-introduction of US sanctions. And contrary to analysts’ estimates, Iran will not lose a single barrel of oil exports. More than 75% of Iran’s oil exports go to China and the Asia-Pacific region while the remaining 25% go mostly to the European Union (EU). China, India and other Asia-Pacific region countries are not going to comply by US sanctions and reduce their imports of Iranian crude.

    While Japan and South Korea might comply with US sanctions and shun Iranian crude, this will be more than offset by China, India and other Asia-Pacific countries as well as the European Union (EU) increasing their imports of Iranian crude.

    The pre-Iran nuclear deal’s sanctions worked against Iran’s oil exports because of a combination of the EU’s sanctions on global insurance companies insuring Iranian oil cargoes and US sanctions on banking making it difficult for Iran to receive payments for its oil imports in petrodollar.

    The EU is not going to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal and therefore it will not be imposing any sanctions on Iran thus further weakening US sanctions and Iran will be using the petro-yuan and the euro for its oil sales thus bypassing the petrodollar altogether and nullifying the impact of the sanctions.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision
Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

 Is This The End Of Diesel Trucks?

Is This The End Of Diesel Trucks?

 Oil Market Volatility Set To Soar This Month

Oil Market Volatility Set To Soar This Month

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com