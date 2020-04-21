EX-BP CEO: Low Oil Prices Are Here To Stay

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 13.11 -7.32 -35.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.85 -5.72 -22.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 16.63 -5.20 -23.82%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 22.14 +0.10 +0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 21.57 -0.07 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.68 -1.10 -6.19%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 25.48 -1.22 -4.57%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.95 -0.97 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 20.98 -1.50 -6.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.880 -3.610 -28.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 4 mins Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 21 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 35 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 1 hour Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 25 mins Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 52 mins European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 16 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 51 mins Trump asks Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Treasury to put together a relief program for oil industry.
  • 1 hour Shales Death Blow?
  • 3 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 2 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 6 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 10 hours Why the Interest

Breaking News:

China Refines More Oil Than The U.S. For The First Time Ever

Alt Text

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC has succeeded. On Thursday,…

Alt Text

Oil Giants Turn On Each Other As Crude Prices Plummet

Various larger and smaller oil…

Alt Text

When Will Oil Bounce Back?

After weeks of extremely volatile…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EX-BP CEO: Low Oil Prices Are Here To Stay

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

The current situation on the oil market with too much supply and collapsing demand is similar to what happened in the middle of the 1980s when a glut led to oil prices staying low for 17 years, John Browne, who was chief executive at BP between 1995 and 2007, told the BBC on Tuesday.

“The prices will be very low and I think they will remain low and very volatile for some considerable time,” Browne told the BBC, as carried by Reuters.

“There is still a lot of oil being produced that is going into storage and not being used,” BP’s ex top executive said.

Browne’s comments came a day after WTI Crude prices of the May futures contract crumbled by more than 300% to settle at -$37 a barrel—crashing into negative territory for the first time ever as traders rushed to get rid of the May contract to avoid actually owning physical oil barrels for delivery in May.

Commenting on the price collapse, BP’s former CEO Browne said:

“This is very reminiscent of a time in the mid-1980s when exactly the same situation happened - too much supply, too little demand and prices of oil stayed low for 17 years.”

Currently, collapsing oil demand with lockdowns in many countries and airlines struggling to survive as no one travels is wreaking havoc on the oil market where the glut continues to grow, despite pledges from OPEC+ to cut 9.7 million bpd production in May and June. Much higher production than current demand is quickly filling storage capacity around the world, and analysts say that tanks and tankers will be brimming by the end of May, at the latest.

Even after this apocalyptic carnage on the oil market, when demand recovers, it could still be weaker than before, also because of climate change awareness, according to ex-BP Browne.

“And that demand will be filled primarily by those who have no choice but to produce oil - so the state oil companies of the world,” he told the BBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Extreme Volatility In Oil Continues As WTI June Contract Tanks 65%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years
$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com