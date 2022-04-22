Chinese Oil Demand Set For 1.2 Million Bpd Plunge In April  

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 102.1 -1.72 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.2 -2.13 -1.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 6.534 -0.423 -6.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 3.939 +0.038 +0.97%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 1 day 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.9 +0.59 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 108.3 +0.76 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.8 +0.73 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 144 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 109.1 +0.79 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.1 +1.37 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +1.54 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 18 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 20 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 23 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Ukraine gas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

As Shanghai prepares to reopen…

Russian Oil Production Dips For The First Time Since August

Russian Oil Production Dips For The First Time Since August

Local media suggests that Russian…

Is It Time To Revisit The Keystone XL Pipeline?

Is It Time To Revisit The Keystone XL Pipeline?

The cancelation of the controversial…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Oil Demand Set For 1.2 Million Bpd Plunge In April  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • China's crude demand in April is expected to have declined 1.2 million bpd year-on-year.
  • China’s gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel demand is set for a 20-percent plunge this month compared to the consumption in April 2021.
  • China’s refiners are expected to lower their refinery runs in April by 900,000 bpd.
Join Our Community

Oil demand in the world’s top crude oil importer, China, is expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from a year ago—the largest hit to demand since the Wuhan lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting sources with inside knowledge of the Chinese energy industry.

China’s gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel demand is set for a 20-percent plunge this month compared to the consumption in April 2021, Bloomberg’s sources say, as authorities continue to pursue a “zero COVID” policy imposing strict lockdowns, including one that has been going for weeks for 26 million residents in the financial center Shanghai.   

Gasoline demand is expected to be hit the worst, as millions of people are confined to their homes, while agricultural activities are partly offsetting the drop in diesel demand that comes from reduced trucking industry demand.

Mostly because of the Shanghai lockdown, demand for gasoline in eastern China has already plummeted by some 40 percent so far in April, Chinese oil executives told Bloomberg.

Shanghai authorities announced on Friday that they would tighten the already severe restrictions, including placing electronic door alarms to prevent COVID-infected people from leaving and evacuating people to disinfect their homes.

China’s refiners are expected to lower their refinery runs in April at the biggest scale—by 900,000 bpd—since the beginning of the pandemic as new COVID-related lockdowns weigh on fuel consumption.

Last week, both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) cited weakened Chinese demand as a key factor—alongside the Russian war in Ukraine—in their reduced forecasts of global oil demand.

Oil demand is expected to average 99.4 million bpd this year, the IEA said, cutting its 2022 demand outlook by 260,000 bpd to reflect the return of severe lockdowns in China. OPEC also slashed its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by nearly 500,000 bpd on the back of lower expected global economic growth with the Russian war in Ukraine and the return of COVID lockdowns in China.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Large Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 22 2022 said:
    Even if this projection proves correct for April, China’s demand will rebound once Shanghai is out of the landlock similar to its rebound after it exited the lockdown in May 2020.

    Moreover, global oil demand in 2022 is expected to exceed 100 million barrels a day (mbd) judging by the continued robustness of the global economy.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com