Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 103.3 -4.88 -4.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.3 -4.84 -4.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.963 -0.857 -10.96%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.775 -0.116 -2.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.232 -0.146 -4.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Graph up Marine 1 day 108.2 +2.46 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 1 day 110.0 +2.45 +2.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 140 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 93.72 +0.99 +1.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 93.51 +1.23 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 109.8 +1.23 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 108.0 +1.23 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 105.9 +1.23 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 115.1 +2.79 +2.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC+ Missed Its March Output Quota By 1.45 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The OPEC+ group continues to undershoot its production quota in March.
  • OPEC+ compliance rates shot up to 157 percent in March.
  • Russia’s crude oil production, in particular, averaged 300,000 bpd below target at 10.018 million bpd.
The gap between target levels and actual production of the OPEC+ group further widened in March to over 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) as Russian crude output started to feel the sting of the sanctions and self-sanctioning of buyers and was 300,000 bpd below target, according to an OPEC+ report seen by Reuters.

Last month, the producers in the OPEC+ alliance saw their combined crude oil production lag behind the quota by 1.45 million bpd, with the compliance rate shooting up to a record 157 percent since the start of the 10-million-bpd production cut agreed upon in April 2020.

Russia’s crude oil production, in particular, averaged 300,000 bpd below target at 10.018 million bpd, per secondary sources in the report seen by Reuters.

The OPEC+ crude production in March fell further behind the target levels after February output was more than 1 million bpd below the collective quota and the compliance rate was 136 percent.

In March, Russia began to feel the pinch from the sanctions, according to the latest OPEC+ estimates.

Russia’s oil industry is already showing signs of slowing down as Western buyers shun Russian oil while Moscow struggles to replace lost sales in the West with sales in emerging Asian markets. The war Putin started in Ukraine is hitting home: storage capacity is full, infrastructure and shipping logistics prevent Russian from exporting all the oil unwanted in the West to China and India, refineries are cutting run rates as product storage is overflowing, and as a result, companies are scaling back crude production.

OPEC only raised its oil production by just 57,000 bpd in March from February, as African members’ struggles to pump more crude partially offset increases at the core OPEC members of the Middle East, OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) showed last week.

Russian oil supply is expected to fall by 1.5 million bpd in April, with shut-ins projected to accelerate to around 3 million bpd from May, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report last week. The IEA was ditched by OPEC at its latest meeting as a secondary source provider to assess production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Putin, Saudi Prince Vow To Continue OPEC+ Cooperation
