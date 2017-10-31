Cautious Optimism Keeps Oil Over $60

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.51 +0.36 +0.66%
Brent Crude 61.10 +0.51 +0.84%
Mars US 55.97 +0.33 +0.59%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
Urals 57.53 +2.48 +4.50%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 60.31 +0.12 +0.20%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.12 +0.56 +1.09%
Natural Gas 2.893 -0.07 -2.46%
Marine 57.98 +1.35 +2.38%
Murban 60.73 +1.35 +2.27%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.86 +0.18 +0.32%
Basra Light 56.37 +0.54 +0.97%
Saharan Blend 60.22 +0.15 +0.25%
Girassol 60.46 +0.12 +0.20%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.64 +1.12 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 60.46 +1.34 +2.27%
West Texas Sour 48.10 +0.25 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 52.05 +0.25 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.60 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 60.85 +0.25 +0.41%
All Charts
  • 2 hours Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 3 hours Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 9 hours 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 14 hours Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 18 hours Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 20 hours Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 23 hours Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 1 day Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 1 day Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 1 day Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 4 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 4 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 4 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 4 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 4 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 4 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 5 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 5 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 5 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 5 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 5 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 5 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 5 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 5 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 5 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 6 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 6 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 6 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 6 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 6 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 6 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 7 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 7 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 7 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 7 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 7 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 7 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Cautious Optimism Keeps Oil Over $60

By Irina Slav - Oct 31, 2017, 12:30 PM CDT Oil

Brent remained at over US$60 a barrel today, with WTI a bit over US$54 a barrel, but prices have begun to drag because of the prospect of further increases in U.S. shale production.

Reuters quoted analysts as saying that the dominant factor driving market sentiment right now is OPEC’s determination to stick to the production cuts it agreed with Russia and 10 other producers last year. One analyst even cautioned that “The fear of oversupply could easily turn to a fear of undersupply if inventories keep declining like they have been and demand continues to grow.”

According to oil analyst Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights, however, there are two more factors at play here: the escalation between the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan autonomous region, and the conviction that although U.S. shale production is recovering, it will not rebound this year, as more E&Ps in the sector switch from a growth-at-any-cost approach to a focus on higher returns.

While these and more headwinds remain, including oil production in Libya and Nigeria, and the always-present possibility that an OPEC member or two or three will cheat as they have been doing already, most analysts share the bullish sentiment and have started raising their price outlooks for 2018.

Analysts at Jefferies see WTI at US$55 per barrel by the end of 2018, with Brent at US$58. Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised its WTI and Brent projections for the short term, seeing Brent prices averaging US$54 in Q4 2017 and US$52.50 in the first half of 2018, up from the previous estimates of US$50 and US$49.50, respectively. BofA Merrill Lynch also revised up its WTI price forecast to US$49 this quarter, compared to the previous US$47 estimate.

RBC Capital Markets also raised its oil prices forecasts for next year; WTI is now seen averaging US$51 next year, up from the previous US$50 a barrel forecast, while the Brent price view was raised to US$55 from US$53.19.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




