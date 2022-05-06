Brent Hits $113 As Oil Heads For Second Weekly Gain

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.3 +2.01 +1.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +1.96 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.356 -0.427 -4.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.016 -0.025 -0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.721 +0.062 +1.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.721 +0.062 +1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 106.3 +1.69 +1.62%
Graph up Murban 1 day 109.1 +2.05 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 110.9 +2.61 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 157 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 114.4 +3.22 +2.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 110.6 +2.90 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 91.87 -0.56 -0.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 22 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10

Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

Oil Dips As IMF Slashes Economic Growth Forecasts

As Shanghai prepares to reopen…

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

Oil prices could shoot up…

Brent Crude Falls Below $100 On China Lockdown Fears

Brent Crude Falls Below $100 On China Lockdown Fears

Oil prices have fallen to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Hits $113 As Oil Heads For Second Weekly Gain

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain.
  • Brent tops $113 per barrel in early trading on Friday morning.
  • Some EU members are pushing against a full embargo on Russian oil.
Join Our Community

Oil prices were set for a second consecutive weekly increase early on Friday, as the EU’s proposal to ban imports of all Russian crude and oil products by the end of the year trumped market concerns about slowing Chinese oil demand amid the harshest COVID restrictions since the initial wave of the pandemic. 

Putting up in Asian trading overnight, WTI Crude was topping $110 per barrel and Brent Crude was over $113 a barrel (as of 7:50 a.m. EST), with both benchmarks pushed higher by several pieces of bullish news this week.

The European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of the year.

“Let us be clear: it will not be easy. Some Member States are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Parliament. 

Some EU members, most notably Hungary, are pushing against a full embargo on Russian oil, and talks among member states continue as they look to reach a consensus since the Commission’s proposal requires the approval of all 27 EU countries. 

On Thursday, OPEC+ ended one of its shortest meetings on record with no changes to its production plan, aiming to boost crude oil production in June by 432,000 barrels per day (bpd), in a move widely expected by the market. While OPEC+ is sticking to its policy of modest monthly increases, many of its members are not pumping to their quotas and the group overall is estimated to be around 1.5 million bpd below its quota. 

“Lagging production is unlikely to change anytime soon, particularly given the weaker demand for Russian oil, which will eventually lead to output decreasing,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday, commenting on the OPEC+ meeting and expected production from the alliance going forward.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com