Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 106.2 +5.20 +5.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.601 -0.051 -1.40%

Graph down Marine 1 day 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 156 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 92.43 +4.73 +5.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 93.71 +5.40 +6.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 110.0 +5.40 +5.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 108.2 +5.40 +5.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 106.1 +5.40 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 105.4 +5.40 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 108.9 +5.40 +5.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 103.6 +5.40 +5.50%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 98.25 +3.50 +3.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 109.8 -1.85 -1.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 101.8 +5.40 +5.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.00 +5.25 +5.66%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 114.1 +4.40 +4.01%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC+ Agrees To Boost Production By 432,000 Bpd In June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT
  • OPEC+ agreed to leave its production plan unchanged.
  • Very short virtual meeting ends with modest 432,000 bpd production quote increase for June.
  • Currently, OPEC+ is producing around 1.5 million bpd below its quota.
The OPEC+ group agreed on Thursday to leave its production plan unchanged, aiming to boost crude oil production in June by 432,000 barrels per day (bpd), in a move widely expected by the market. 

Following a very short virtual meeting, the OPEC+ ministers decided to keep the production plan as-is, continuing the modest monthly increases in nominal production. 

This was the third OPEC+ meeting since one of the key members of the alliance, Russia, invaded Ukraine. For a third consecutive month, OPEC’s press release on the record short meeting read that “it was noted that continuing oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook pointed to a balanced market”.

The meeting “further noted the continuing effects of geopolitical factors and issues related to the ongoing pandemic”, OPEC said. 

The action of the OPEC+ group, or rather, the inaction, could be justified this time, due to persistent market concerns about slowing oil demand in China, on the one hand, and the possibility that losses of Russian supply would only pile up from now on, on the other hand. 

Oil prices will remain elevated in the coming months as current supply losses from Russia at around 1 million bpd could double this month, BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney told CNBC earlier this week. Moreover, the European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of the year.

While OPEC+ is sticking to its policy of modest monthly increases, many of its members are not pumping to their quotas and the group overall is around 1.5 million bpd below its quota. 

Per today’s decision and the production table OPEC provided, OPEC+ will have a quota of 42.558 million bdp for June. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leaders of the OPEC and non-OPEC groups in the pact, will each have a quota of 10.663 million bpd. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

