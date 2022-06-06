Citi and Barclays raise oil price forecasts.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 118.5 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 120.2 +0.44 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 9.322 +0.799 +9.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 4.360 +0.080 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 104.8 +2.00 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 121.0 +2.00 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 119.3 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 117.2 +2.00 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 116.4 +2.00 +1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 120.0 +2.00 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 114.6 +2.00 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 121.8 +2.37 +1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 122.3 +0.75 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect "Blistering Hot Summer"

BofA: Sharp Decline In Russian Exports Could Send Oil Above $150

BofA: Sharp Decline In Russian Exports Could Send Oil Above $150

Brent Crude prices could jump…

Oil Prices Flat As Russia Bombs Kyiv For First Time In Weeks

Oil Prices Flat As Russia Bombs Kyiv For First Time In Weeks

Oil prices were slightly down…

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

There are growing fears that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Citi And Barclays Raise Oil Price Forecasts

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Citi and Barclays raise oil price forecasts.
  • Sanctions on Russia and Iran nuclear deal delays are primary reason for more bullish forecast.
  • Citi’s second-quarter 2022 Brent forecast is now seen at $113 per barrel.
  • Barclays now sees Brent prices averaging $111 this year and next.
Join Our Community

Two banks—Citi and Barclays—raised their oil price forecasts on Monday, citing the effects of Russian crude oil sanctions and delays in the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal—without which there will be no meaningful increase in crude oil exported from Iran.

Citi Research raised its oil price forecast due to heavy delays in securing another Iranian nuclear deal, which will contribute to the tight market conditions for crude oil.

Citi now sees sanction relief for Iran coming in the first quarter of 2023, adding 500,000 bpd in the first half and 1.3 million bpd over the second half. This is in contrast to its previous forecast, which assumed Iranian sanctions relief—and therefore additional crude oil—would come sometime mid-2022. Now that we are already in mid-June and the talks appear to have stalled, Citi’s previous scenario looks highly unlikely.

Citi’s second-quarter 2022 Brent forecast is now seen at $113 per barrel—up from $99 per barrel in its previous forecast. Citi also raised its Q3 and Q4 forecast to $99 and $85 per barrel, respectively. For 2023, Citi lifted its Brent price forecast to $75—up $16 per barrel.

Barclay’s also lifted its price forecast citing crude oil sanctions on Russia by the EU. Barclays now sees Brent prices averaging $111 this year and next—an increase of $11 for this year and $23 for next year. Barclay sees WTI at $108 for both years.

Barclay’s estimate assumes Russia’s crude oil production will decrease by 1.5 million bpd by the end of the year, after European Union ambassadors approved last Thursday the plan to ban Russian seaborne imports of crude in six months and refined products in eight months. The sanctions package also includes a ban on tanker insurance for Russian shipments to third countries, to take effect six months after the package is formally adopted.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Flat As Russia Bombs Kyiv For First Time In Weeks
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com