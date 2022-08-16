Iran Delivers Nuclear Deal Response But Details Remain Unclear

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.09 -3.32 -3.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.81 -3.29 -3.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.37 -3.18 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.379 +0.651 +7.46%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.887 -0.065 -2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 87.86 -2.73 -3.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.887 -0.065 -2.21%

Graph down Marine 48 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 48 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 48 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 260 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 48 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 48 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 48 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.0 -3.16 -3.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.45 -2.79 -3.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.31 -2.68 -3.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.56 -2.68 -2.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.81 -2.68 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.71 -2.68 -2.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.86 -2.68 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.96 -2.68 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.51 -2.68 -2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.16 -2.68 -3.05%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.69 -2.67 -2.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -5.00 -5.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.4 +2.26 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -5.00 -5.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.75 -2.50 -3.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.70 -3.18 -3.15%

WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Iran Delivers Nuclear Deal Response But Details Remain Unclear

By Irina Slav - Aug 16, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Iran has delivered a response to the latest proposal of a nuclear deal being brokered by the European Union.
  • Iranian media notes that there are still three issues that remain unresolved.
  • Tehran's negotiating team adviser Mohammad Marandi noted, “I can't say that there will be a deal, but we're closer than we've been before." 
Iran has submitted a written response to the latest version of the nuclear deal that is being brokered by the European Union between Tehran and Washington.

The AP reports, citing Iranian media, that no details of the response have been provided, adding that the reports suggested it was not a positive one as some issues remained unresolved.

"The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text," the AP quoted IRNA as saying. "The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States."

A week ago, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell Fontelles tweeted that the EU had presented the two sides with the final version of the proposed deal, aiming to settle the two sides' differences.

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it's now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal," Borrell tweeted.

At the time, the New York Times cited an unnamed State Department spokesman as saying the U.S. side was "ready to quickly conclude a deal" and that the latest EU proposal was "the only possible basis" for such a deal.

Following the news of Iran's written response today, Tehran's negotiating team adviser Mohammad Marandi said, as quoted by CNN, that the deal was within reach but noted it was not yet done.

Marandi said in a tweet that the Iranian side had expressed concerns about the EU's proposal, adding that "Those concerns are founded upon past US/EU violations. I can't say that there will be a deal, but we're closer than we've been before."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Nuclear Deal Increasingly Unlikely As Iran Strengthens Ties With Russia
