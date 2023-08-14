Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 82.49 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 86.17 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.10 -0.70 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 2.780 +0.010 +0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.892 -0.073 -2.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 4 days 83.89 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.892 -0.073 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 86.94 -1.18 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.82 -1.28 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.81 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 622 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 87.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 90.45 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 76 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.69 +0.37 +0.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.34 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.59 +0.37 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.89 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.09 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.99 +0.37 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.44 +0.37 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.57 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.67 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.42 +0.37 +0.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.47 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.67 +0.37 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.67 +0.37 +0.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Sudan Oil Exports Rising Despite Conflict

Oil Prices Are On A Six-Week Winning Streak

Oil Prices Are On A Six-Week Winning Streak

Oil prices are on the…

Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Fed’s Soft Landing

Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Fed’s Soft Landing

Resilient crude oil demand in…

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

Analysts predict a continued surge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 14, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • McNally: “Oil prices are climbing a wall of doubt and skepticism,”.
  • McNally: The Saudis are unlikely to reverse the cuts at $90 or $92 oil.
  • Oil prices traded slightly lower on Monday as China’s economic recovery continued to disappoint while the U.S. dollar strengthened.
Join Our Community
Shipping

The oil market is in a bullish move and heading well into the $90 per barrel range, Bob McNally, President at Rapidan Energy, told CNBC’s Squawk Box program on Monday.

Oil hitting $100 per barrel is “entirely possible,” McNally added.

“Oil prices are climbing a wall of doubt and skepticism,” he said.

So far, traders have been focused on the lack of a significant drop in Russian supply. The market is also “dancing in a macro minefield,” McNally told CNBC.  

“There are good reasons to be skeptical. But fundamentals are fundamentals. OPEC+ is going to put a huge deficit into the market into the second half,” he added.

The Saudis are unlikely to reverse the cuts at $90 or $92 oil, McNally said. The Kingdom is more likely looking to be sure that “the deficits they are creating are materializing before our eyes, before they decide to put the brake there.”

The U.S. Administration doesn’t have any good options for bringing the price of gasoline down. Should national average prices hit $4 per gallon again, there could be more draws from the Strategic PB etroleum Reserve (SPR), but this isn’t a very good option after last year’s releases from the SPR, McNally told CNBC.

Oil prices traded lower on Monday as China’s economic recovery continued to disappoint while the U.S. dollar strengthened.

The downside risks remain limited as long as OPEC+ maintain production at the current tight levels, not least considering IEA’s forecast from last week that oil demand surged to a record high in June and may rise even further, Saxo Bank analysts said in a market commentary on Monday. 

Brent prices have now registered seven consecutive weeks of gains as tighter fundamentals continue to feed through to a stronger flat price and time spreads, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Monday.

“Sentiment remains largely positive with the oil balance set to continue to tighten, while stronger refinery margins are also providing some support,” they added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Fed’s Soft Landing
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?
Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?
The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com