World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.47 -0.46 -0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 97.40 +1.09 +1.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 98.08 +1.09 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.201 -0.001 -0.01%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.054 -0.016 -0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 90.38 +1.93 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.054 -0.016 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 mins Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 hour "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 hour 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

The European Union has reduced…

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

A perfect storm of growing…

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

Qatar has been the unrivaled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World’s Largest LNG Traders See Losses Mount Despite High Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 10, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Supply disruptions are weighing on some of the world’s largest LNG traders.
  • Majors have faced hundreds of millions of dollars in losses in recent months due to a string of production outages.
  • The majors acknowledged in their earnings calls that there was an impact on gas marketing and trading divisions, without providing any numbers.
Join Our Community

Despite sky-high LNG prices, the world's largest liquefied natural gas traders have seen hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in losses in recent months as production outages diminished the supply of cargoes under offtake deals, forcing traders to source more expensive spot LNG to fulfill orders.   The top LNG traders, some of which are also the biggest international energy majors, realized lower earnings in their gas trading divisions in the second quarter compared to an "exceptionally strong" first quarter, majors such as Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies said in their earnings releases.  

The supermajors, however, did not quantify the impact of reduced LNG supplies, mostly stemming from the Freeport LNG outage in the United States in early June, but also due to an industrial action at Shell's Prelude floating LNG platform offshore Australia and lower supply from Nigeria's NLNG due to security reasons. 

The majors acknowledged in their earnings calls that there was an impact on gas marketing and trading divisions, without providing any numbers. 

Industry sources told Reuters that the hit from the Freeport LNG outage to BP exceeded $500 million. 

Freeport LNG accounts for 20 percent of the United States' total LNG export capacity, capable of processing 2.1 billion cu ft of gas per day. According to Freeport LNG, it is the seventh-largest liquefaction facility in the world, and the second-largest in the United States. Freeport LNG said earlier this month it would restart in October three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks, and one loading dock, which will make it possible to start exporting again at a rate of 2 billion cu ft daily. This, the company said, would serve to fulfill its obligations to clients with long-term contracts. 

BP declined to quantify the impact of the Freeport LNG outage during the earnings call in early August, with CEO Bernard Looney saying, "Just on Freeport, we are not providing a number. But what we are saying is that management's best estimate of the full impact of the Freeport outage is in today's accounts. So full impact, our best judgement is in today's accounts." 

Related: Ford Hikes EV Truck Prices As Material Costs Soar

Compared to the first quarter, in gas and low carbon energy, the result benefited from higher realizations, offset by an average gas marketing and trading result following the exceptional performance in the first quarter, BP's executives said

"The result includes our best estimate of the impact of the recent outage at Freeport LNG leading to a significant reduction in the number of cargoes expected to be received," they added. 

Shell, for its part, said that its record adjusted profit for Q2 "compared to Q1 2022, reflects higher realised prices and refining margins, stronger gas & power trading and optimisation results, partly offset by lower LNG trading and optimization." Shell said its LNG sales volumes dropped from 18.29 million tons in the first quarter to 15.21 million tons in the second quarter, and warned that the industrial action at Australia's Prelude makes the Q3 outlook more uncertain.  

TotalEnergies, while saying its average LNG selling price was $13.96/Mbtu in the second quarter, more than double the same period in 2021, admitted that its LNG operations would be affected by the Freeport LNG outage in the third quarter.

Replacing cargoes from Freeport with others sourced on the spot market will come at a cost, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said on the Q2 earnings call. TotalEnergies received 2 cargoes in the second quarter, and "planned accordingly 8 missing cargoes for the next quarter." 

"So of course, we will have to replace these cargoes on the spot market, so it has a cost. But I will tell you it's already taken into account somewhere in our results partially. We will not use that excuse to tell you that the results in Q3 are lower than in Q2," Pouyanné added. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Standard Chartered: Putin’s Gas Weapon Is Weakening As Inventories Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com