Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.80 -2.86 -3.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.31 -3.47 -3.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.60 -2.80 -2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.141 -0.125 -1.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.147 -5.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.147 -5.03%

Graph down Marine 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.15 -3.21 -4.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October

By Irina Slav - Aug 04, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

Freeport LNG will resume most of its operations by October after the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration greenlit the restart.

Freeport LNG said that the approval of the PHMSA is contingent on the company taking some “corrective measures.”

“Freeport LNG continues to believe that it can complete the necessary corrective measures, along with the applicable repair and restoration activities, in order to resume initial operations in early October,” the company said.

Houston-based Freeport LNG suffered an explosion on June 8, which caused the plant to shut down to assess the damage and perform repairs. Freeport LNG accounts for 20 percent of the United States’ total LNG export capacity, capable of processing 2.1 billion cu ft of gas per day. According to Freeport LNG, it is the seventh-largest liquefaction facility in the world and the second-largest in the United States.

The June outage caused worry in Europe, which has since early 2022 become the largest buyer of U.S. liquefied natural gas, relying on LNG deliveries to fill up its gas storage for winter amid lower Russian supplies.

Given the size of Freeport LNG’s contribution to total LNG production in the United States, the outage was horrible news for European buyers, pushing gas prices even higher than they already were.

Now, Freeport LNG says it will restart in October three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks, and one loading dock, which will make it possible to start exporting again at a rate of 2 billion cu ft daily. This, the company said, would serve to fulfill its obligations to clients with long-term contracts.

The U.S. became the world’s largest LNG exporter in the first half of the year, but after the explosion, the number of outgoing cargos fell sharply. In July, exports totaled 6.12 million tons of LNG, down from 6.3 million tons in June and the lowest level since last September.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

