Ford Hikes EV Truck Prices As Material Costs Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.79 +1.29 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.32 +1.01 +1.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.239 +0.406 +5.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.071 +0.111 +3.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.071 +0.111 +3.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion I

Aluminum Prices Move Sideways As Energy Crisis Persists

Aluminum Prices Move Sideways As Energy Crisis Persists

Aluminum prices are sliding sideways…

Chaos In Commodity Markets Draws Attention From Regulators

Chaos In Commodity Markets Draws Attention From Regulators

A rare rift is forming…

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

After seizing the country’s most…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ford Hikes EV Truck Prices As Material Costs Soar

By ZeroHedge - Aug 10, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Ford Motor Company is the latest automaker to announce a price hike for its electric vehicle (EV) due to "significant material cost increases and other factors." 

The Detroit automaker adjusted the MSRP on the F-150 Lightning for the first time since it was revealed in the spring of 2021. Since then, industrial metal prices for batteries, including nickel, manganese, cobalt, and lithium, have jumped, forcing the automaker to raise the new EV truck prices by up to $7,000, depending on the model. 

F-150 Lightning's new MSRP is now between $47,000 to $97,000, up from approximately $40,000 to $92,000 -- prices exclude destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. 

"Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments," Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, said in a press release. "We've announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning."

Ford is not the only automaker boosting EV prices. Tesla, Inc. hiked the prices of its EVs earlier this summer following a surge in nickel prices. General Motors increased the cost of the Hummer EV by $6,250, and Rivian Automotive and Lucid also boosted the prices of their vehicles. 

Research firm AlixPartners recently told clients that EV battery materials more than doubled during the virus pandemic. 

Commodity inflation and supply-chain disruptions have pushed average EV prices out of range for the everyday driver: 

"EVs thus far have been purchased by the most affluent consumers and mostly expensive models," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, which conducts market research for dealers."

Related: A Worrying Signal From Oil Traders Of A European Recession

Kelly Blue Book's sales data for average MSRP EV prices for June was around $67,000, exceeding the level of the average gasoline car MSRP of about $48,000. 

The Senate passed legislation on Sunday allowing automakers to keep offering up to $7,000 in tax credits for EVs. The House plans to interrupt summer break to reconvene on Friday to clear the bill, sending it to President Biden's desk for signature. 

Even with tax incentives, EVs are still unaffordable for many Americans despite the Biden administration's commitment to decarbonizing transportation. Biden recently said his 2030 goal is to have half of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the US as EVs, including "battery electric, fuel cell electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Slide Sideways As Bulls And Bears Battle It Out
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High

Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com