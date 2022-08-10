Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.85 +1.35 +1.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.41 +1.10 +1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.247 +0.414 +5.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.067 +0.107 +3.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.067 +0.107 +3.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Retracts Force Majeure, Leaving Buyers On The Hook For $8 Billion I

China Looks To Reboot Its Economy With $220 Billion In Bond Sales

China Looks To Reboot Its Economy With $220 Billion In Bond Sales

In a massive move to…

COVID-19 Has Upended The Global Labor Market

COVID-19 Has Upended The Global Labor Market

Lockdowns due to the COVID-19…

Was Donald Trump Right About The U.S. Dollar?

Was Donald Trump Right About The U.S. Dollar?

The U.S. dollar has been…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is U.S. Inflation Actually Cooling Quicker Than Expected?

By City A.M - Aug 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Inflation in the United States appears to be cooling quicker than experts expected.
  • The Federal Reserve’s series of steep rate hikes are quashing price pressures.
  • A sharp reduction in petrol prices pushed overall inflation beneath expectations.
Join Our Community

US inflation is cooling much quicker than experts are betting in a sign the Federal Reserve’s series of steep rate hikes are quashing price pressures. Prices climbed 8.5 percent in the world’s biggest economy last month, down from a 40-year high 9.1 percent, according to the Labor Department.

Wall Street had forecast headline consumer price index inflation to have dipped to 8.7 percent in July.

Fed chair Jerome Powell and the rest of the federal open market committee have embarked on the quickest rate hike cycle since the early 1980s to tackle the inflation surge.

US borrowing climbs have climbed 225 basis points since March, including two successive 75 basis point rate hikes.

The return of soaring inflation has forced the Fed to breach recent monetary policy convention. Rates have been ultra-low since the financial crisis.

A sharp reduction in petrol prices pushed overall inflation beneath expectations.

Related: OPEC+’s July Production Survey Shows Another Big Miss

Analysts had warned Powell and co may hoist rates a whole percentage point at its next meeting on 21 September if today’s figures produced an upside shock, something they have not done since announcing rate moves in 1994.

While price pressures are curbing, Fed officials in recent weeks have signaled more rate rises are coming.

UK and US interest rates

The Fed has raced ahead of the Bank of England in its rate hike cycle

Core inflation, which strips out products that are subjected to wild price swings and is seen as a more accurate measure of price pressures, also dipped below Wall Street forecasts, dropping to 5.9 percent in July.

The world’s biggest central banks have broken free of ultra-stimulative policy that has propped up the global economy since the banking crisis in 2008 due to inflation surging high above their respective targets.

The Bank of England last week lifted borrowing costs 50 basis points for the first time in nearly 30 years, taking them to 1.75 percent, a 14 year high.

On the Continent, the European Central Bank last month marked its first rate hike in more than a decade with a shock 50 basis point move.

Inflation in the UK and eurozone is running 9.4 percent and 8.9 percent respectively, both historic highs.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Looks To Reboot Its Economy With $220 Billion In Bond Sales
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High

Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com