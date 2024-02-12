Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.93 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.00 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.60 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.752 -0.016 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.367 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.367 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 18 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 19 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Norwegian Intelligence Warns of Risk of Attack from Russia

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Germany has been the poster…

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

ExxonMobil and Guyana's government are…

Alaska’s State-Sponsored LNG Project Is Struggling To Find Investors

Alaska’s State-Sponsored LNG Project Is Struggling To Find Investors

Alaska’s statewide elected officials have intensified…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • The recent pause on new permits for LNG export projects has divided America.
  • Oil and gas industry associations slammed the Biden Administration’s decision as a “loss for America” and a “win for Russia”.
  • According to the Industrial Energy Consumers of America, every $1 per MMBtu increase in the price of natural gas adds $34.2 billion in annual costs to domestic consumers plus the increased cost of electricity.
Join Our Community
Freeport

The recent pause on new permits for LNG export projects has divided America in the latest controversy surrounding the Biden Administration’s energy policies.  

Environmentalists hailed the decision as a win for the climate and a step toward weaning the world off fossil fuels. A group of U.S. industrial gas consumers welcomed the permit halt as a win for reliability for American consumers and a means to prevent spikes in domestic natural gas and electricity prices.  

On the other hand, oil and gas industry associations slammed the Biden Administration’s decision as a “loss for America” and a “win for Russia” as it would undermine the economy and jobs at home and America’s credibility as a reliable partner to provide gas to its allies.

The pause in new LNG export project approvals is “a mistake” as it would actually hold back global efforts to reduce emissions, according to ExxonMobil.

“Reducing production of LNG actually harms the world achieving net zero sooner rather than later,” Exxon’s chief financial officer Kathy Mikells told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this month.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and other major industry groups, including American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC), Center for LNG (CLNG), Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), LNG Allies, among others, slammed the Biden Administration’s decision to halt export project approvals. Related: Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

Environmental issues aside, supporters of the LNG permit halt say that lower U.S. LNG exports would ease upward price pressures on natural gas and electricity in America as more gas would be available for the domestic market.  

Soaring U.S. LNG exports have made natural gas a global commodity and the United States vulnerable to global price volatility.

The Biden Administration is clearly mindful to stress as much on protecting American consumers from natural gas and electricity price spikes as on the climate benefits of less LNG production on local U.S. communities.

If the U.S. were to approve – after the pause – all currently paused LNG export terminals, U.S. natural gas prices could jump by between 9% and 14% per year in the medium term, according to modeling by clean energy policy think tank Energy Innovation and Jesse Jenkins of Princeton University.

Such a surge in prices “would impose $11-$18 billion in new annual gas costs on U.S. households, businesses, and industry. Over time, exact expenditures may moderate as producers adjust output to demand,” Energy Innovation wrote in a Forbes article.

According to the Industrial Energy Consumers of America, every $1 per MMBtu increase in the price of natural gas adds $34.2 billion in annual costs to domestic consumers plus the increased cost of electricity.

“As LNG export volumes increase, reliability risks and costs for both natural gas and electricity increase due to the combination of accelerating increases in peak LNG export demand and domestic demand during peak winter weather,” the association said last week.

Yet, even with temporary spikes during the 2021 winter storm and in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. benchmark natural gas prices have averaged $3.37 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) since 2016, compared to $3.48 per MMBtu in the six years before 2016, when the U.S. started exporting LNG, data from the Energy Information Administration shows. 

The EIA expects the Henry Hub price to average under $3.00/MMBtu in 2024 and 2025, only slightly higher than the average price of $2.54/MMBtu for 2023. The Henry Hub price remained relatively low for all of 2023 because of strong natural gas production and more natural gas in storage, said the administration, which expects slow growth in U.S. gas output over the next two years but enough to set new record highs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LNG exports offtake provide actually a couple of useful benefits for the US — one is that it makes it easier to produce oil in gassy formations because it gives the gas a place to go,” Kevin Book at U.S.-based consultancy ClearView Energy Partners told the Financial Times at the end of last month.

If natural gas producers are discouraged by regulation – such as stalled LNG project approvals – from boosting production, U.S. gas prices could rise anyway because supply may not catch up with demand, and global LNG markets could tighten more than previously expected.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com