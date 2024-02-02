Exxon: Biden’s Halt To LNG Project Approvals is ‘A Mistake’

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.57 -1.25 -1.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.61 -1.09 -1.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.85 -1.15 -1.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.063 +0.013 +0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.043 -1.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%
Chart Mars US 91 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.043 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.08 -2.26 -2.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.47 -2.36 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.96 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 794 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.15 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.53 +0.42 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 248 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.72 -2.03 -3.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.97 -2.03 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 74.22 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.32 -2.03 -3.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.82 -2.03 -3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.82 -2.03 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.32 -2.03 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.05 -2.03 -3.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.70 -1.93 -2.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 -2.00 -2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

This Boring Stock Still Makes Sense in 2024

This Boring Stock Still Makes Sense in 2024

Linde, a company that strives…

Red Sea Turmoil Tightens Oil Markets As Delays Continue

Red Sea Turmoil Tightens Oil Markets As Delays Continue

As many as 100 tankers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon: Biden’s Halt To LNG Project Approvals is ‘A Mistake’

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 02, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

The pause in new LNG export project approvals announced by the Biden Administration last week is “a mistake” as it would actually hold back global efforts to reduce emissions, ExxonMobil’s CFO Kathy Mikells told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday.    

“Reducing production of LNG actually harms the world achieving net zero sooner rather than later,” Mikells said told Bloomberg.

“It’s a mistake,” the senior Exxon executive added.

Last week, the Biden Administration said it was pausing all pending decisions on U.S. LNG export projects until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations.

During the temporary pause – which is expected to affect four planned LNG export projects – DOE will carry out a new updated review on the impact of such projects on health and communities. 

Natural gas production and LNG liquefaction for exports generate emissions, but these emissions are still 50% lower than compared to burning coal.

ExxonMobil, together with QatarEnergy, the state giant of Qatar, are currently developing the Golden Pass LNG export project on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass, Texas.  

The project has all necessary approvals and is expected to start up in 2025, Exxon’s Mikells told Bloomberg.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and other major industry groups, including American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC), Center for LNG (CLNG), Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), LNG Allies, among others, slammed the Biden Administration’s decision to halt export project approvals.

“Our nation’s abundant supply of natural gas is an impactful geopolitical tool, helping insulate American consumers from increasing global instability while advancing American national interests and ensuring the energy security of key U.S. allies,” the groups wrote in a letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving forward with a pause on new U.S. LNG export approvals would only bolster Russian influence and undercut President Biden’s own commitment to supply our allies with reliable energy, undermining American credibility and threatening American jobs,” they said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Industry Hesitant to Boost Natural Gas Demand Amid Price Volatility

Next Post

European Industry Hesitant to Boost Natural Gas Demand Amid Price Volatility

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com