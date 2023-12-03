Surging LNG Exports Expose The U.S. To Natural Gas Price Swings 

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 74.07 -1.89 -2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 78.88 -1.98 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.40 -2.14 -2.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.814 +0.012 +0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 30 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 734 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 187 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 mins e-cars not selling
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 16 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Adds Three More Shippers to Russian Sanction List over Oil Price Cap

Russia Will Fight to Protect Its Key Weapon in the Global Energy Race

Russia Will Fight to Protect Its Key Weapon in the Global Energy Race

Russia stated just over a…

Russian And Chinese Focus Alights On Iraq’s Strategically Vital Akkas Project

Russian And Chinese Focus Alights On Iraq’s Strategically Vital Akkas Project

Russia and China have been…

Panama Canal Restrictions Spillover Effect To Hit LNG Trade

Panama Canal Restrictions Spillover Effect To Hit LNG Trade

As many ships choose to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surging LNG Exports Expose The U.S. To Natural Gas Price Swings 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • With more domestically produced natural gas feeding export facilities and helping Europe stock up on LNG, U.S. natural gas prices rose last year.
  • Residential gas prices have started to ease but remain well above their average for the previous decade.
  • The U.S. already exported more LNG in the first half of 2023 than any other country.
Join Our Community
LNG gas

Soaring U.S. LNG exports have made natural gas a global commodity and the United States vulnerable to global price volatility. As American exports of liquefied natural gas are set to grow further this decade, the once-isolated U.S. natural gas prices will become increasingly linked to the pace of LNG exports and global supply and demand.  

As Europe has been scrambling to replace Russian pipeline gas supply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, growing volumes of U.S. LNG are making their way to Europe instead of Asia. Exporters are also signing long-term deals to ship the gas from existing and future LNG export facilities to international markets to underpin final investment decisions for the new plants. 

With more domestically produced natural gas feeding export facilities and helping Europe stock up on LNG, U.S. natural gas prices rose last year, and gas home heating bills were high amid higher wholesale and retail gas prices, which utilities passed on to customers. 

This year, as the shocks of the energy crisis elsewhere subsided and gas prices fell, U.S. wholesale natural gas prices have fallen back to the levels from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

However, “many residential utilities are still, to this day, charging their customers near-record fees for gas,” Clark Williams-Derry, energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), wrote this week. Related: Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Residential gas prices have started to ease but remain well above their average for the previous decade. Utilities across America have said in the past year that the soaring U.S. LNG exports have raised domestic gas prices. 

“With U.S. LNG exports slated to almost double over the next 5 years, U.S. ratepayers should brace themselves for more volatility,” Williams-Derry says, and offers a solution, according to IEEFA: 

“Curtail new gas export projects. We’ve already dug ourselves into a hole. The smartest thing to do now is to stop digging.”

But the U.S. is set for LNG capacity expansion this decade, and its exports will further increase next year as two export terminals come online—Golden Pass in Texas and Plaquemines in Louisiana. 

The U.S. already exported more LNG in the first half of 2023 than any other country, the EIA said earlier this year. With average LNG exports of 11.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) during this period, or 4% more than in the first half of 2022, the United States was the world’s top LNG exporter ahead of Australia and Qatar.   

In October, U.S. LNG exports hit the second-highest monthly level on record, just below the record from April 2023, per estimates from data provider LSEG cited by Reuters.

Still, the EIA expects lower average natural gas bills for U.S. consumers that heat their homes primarily with natural gas this winter heating season compared with last winter, when residential retail natural gas prices were higher than they had been in the previous ten winters. 

Natural gas is the primary heating fuel for 46% of U.S. homes, according to the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. The retail price of natural gas and the amount of natural gas consumed determine how much consumers will pay.  

The wholesale U.S. natural gas spot price at the national benchmark Henry Hub started last winter heating season averaging $5.66 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf). This November, the EIA expected the Henry Hub price to be 45% lower than last year, averaging $3.12/Mcf. 

“The lower wholesale natural gas prices this year have led us to expect a 21% ($3.16/Mcf) decline in the U.S. average residential retail price for the 2023–24 winter,” the EIA said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers should still expect relatively high prices because lower wholesale prices do not immediately translate into lower retail prices for residential consumers. Changes in retail natural gas prices lag changes in wholesale natural gas prices, largely due to the nature of utility regulation, the EIA says

With LNG a global commodity, U.S. residential consumers are not as isolated from global price swings and supply and demand as they were just a few years ago.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Panama Canal Restrictions Spillover Effect To Hit LNG Trade
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
Saudi Arabia Expected to Cut the Price of Its Oil to Asia

Saudi Arabia Expected to Cut the Price of Its Oil to Asia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com