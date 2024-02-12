Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.96 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.07 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.843 -0.004 -0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.369 +0.030 +1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.369 +0.030 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 10 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 20 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

AI to Transform Solar Cell Production

AI to Transform Solar Cell Production

Researchers have successfully used AI…

Global Steel Markets Navigate Through Turbulence and Transition

Global Steel Markets Navigate Through Turbulence and Transition

Global steel production in December…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

Russia’s exports to Europe plunged by 68% last year, compared to 2022, dragged down by significantly lower EU imports of oil and gas from Russia, according to official Russian data.

The value of Russian exports to Europe plummeted by 68% year-on-year to $84.9 billion in 2023, Agence France Presse (AFP) quoted a report from the Russian news agency Interfax based on data by the Russian federal customs agency.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has stopped publishing trade data with individual countries and is not reporting the level of its oil and gas production and exports.

Separately, Chinese statistics data have shown that the Russia-China trade hit a record value of $240 billion in 2023, as the ties between the two countries grew stronger, AFP notes.

As the EU – Russia’s previous top oil buyer – banned imports of Russian crude and fuels, Moscow turned to Asia, especially China and India, to place its crude oil.

China took in half of all the crude oil that Russia exported in 2023, with India a close second, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the end of last year.

China now accounts for 45% to 50% of Russian oil and fuel exports, while India is taking in some 40%, Novak said. The increase is particularly remarkable for India, where Russia exported almost no oil whatsoever until 2022. Now, it is the subcontinent’s leading supplier.

“If earlier we exported around 40-45% of our total crude oil and refined products to Europe, by the end of this year we expect this share to have fallen to 4-5%,” Novak said on state TV at the end of December.

Meanwhile, Gazprom’s pipeline natural gas exports to Europe slumped by 55.6% in 2023, after Russia cut off supplies to several EU countries and Nord Stream was blown up in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2022.

Russia’s daily gas volumes via pipeline to Europe plummeted to 77.6 million cubic meters in 2023 from 174.8 million cubic meters in 2022, according to estimates by Reuters based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom’s daily reports on transit via Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Remains Committed to OPEC+ Deal to Cap Oil Output at 4 Million Bpd

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com