Why U.S. Gas Production Is Growing So Fast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 77.29 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.88 -2.24 -2.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.37 -2.84 -3.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.249 +0.027 +1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.586 -0.059 -2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 76.24 -2.22 -2.83%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.586 -0.059 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Net zero nonsense
  • 14 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 36 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Canadian Government Admits It’s Short Tens Of Thousands Of Oil Workers

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

Low natural gas prices in…

Africa Looks To Help Europe Ease Its Dependence On Russian Gas

Africa Looks To Help Europe Ease Its Dependence On Russian Gas

African countries are set to…

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural gas futures soared by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why U.S. Gas Production Is Growing So Fast

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • About a third of U.S. gas production is associated gas - produced from oil wells.
  • Just four shale basins in the United States are currently producing some 36 billion cubic feet of associated gas daily.
  • Gas prices in the U.S. won't be going anywhere higher anytime soon until overseas demand for LNG ramps up significantly.
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas production is booming. The country is pumping so much of the commodity that prices have dropped to multi-year lows after last year, soaring to over $7 per mmBtu amid the European energy crunch.

Now, U.S. benchmark gas is trading around $2 per mmBtu and likely to remain at this level for the observable future. Because of associated gas.

Just four shale basins in the United States are currently producing some 36 billion cubic feet of associated gas daily. Those are the Permian, the Eagle Ford, the Niobrara, and the Bakken. And the reason they are producing so much is that oil production is also on the rise. Because of higher prices.

"About a third of U.S. gas production is associated gas - produced from oil wells," Jacques Rousseau, a managing director at research firm ClearView Energy Partners, told Reuters earlier this month. "This production is unlikely to decline given current oil prices."

Indeed, the Energy Information Administration recently forecast that associated gas production in the country will continue rising until the middle of the century. The EIA also estimated associated gas would account for a fifth of all U.S. natural gas production between 2023 and 2050.

Now, this is great news for natural gas importers as various regulators within the U.S. itself clamp down on natural gas use, effectively stifling demand, or at least trying to.

But even before these regulators set their sights on natural gas, domestic demand was flattish and unlikely to grow by any substantial amounts unless energy transition plans fail spectacularly. Related: $35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

This means that gas prices in the U.S. won't be going anywhere higher anytime soon. Until they do, as demand for LNG from overseas ramps up. Unlike the domestic market, international demand for natural gas remains strong and likely to become even stronger as the transition push favors gas over coal for power generation—a big target for decarbonization efforts.

As the biggest natural gas producer in the world, the United States is perfectly placed to take advantage of the opportunity this gas-favoring offers, as long as it can tackle its capacity-building problems.

Last year, all reports about U.S. LNG and its future were upbeat. The U.S. was going to overtake Qatar as the world's largest exporter. The U.S. was adding new LNG capacity at breakneck speed. Until it hit a speed bump.

Rising costs and intensifying competition are making life difficult for LNG developers and many projects currently in the pipeline may never see the light of day. This is what the Financial Times reported this month, citing industry executives as saying it had become more difficult to secure the long-term offtake commitments necessary for any LNG project.

There are already several LNG export projects under construction or close to commissioning that will boost U.S. export capacity by 70 percent by 2027, and that's quite an increase. It will make the U.S. the largest LNG exporter in the world as soon as this year.

Yet many other projects are getting delayed and may get canceled eventually because it's getting harder to secure funding for such massive facilities in countries whose governments are betting everything on the transition away from fossil fuels, including gas, despite its favorable place.

Even without these projects, assuming all the ones under construction get finalized, the United States can claim the crown of the world's biggest LNG exporter and keep it for quite a while, thanks to that cheap associated gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is going to continue flowing because, with OPEC+ determined to keep control over global oil prices through supply constraints, prices are likely to remain at levels that make production growth attractive to U.S. drillers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Giant Qatar Walks A Tightrope Between China And The U.S.
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com