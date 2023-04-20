$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 77.29 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.87 -2.25 -2.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.37 -2.84 -3.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.249 +0.027 +1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.586 -0.059 -2.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 76.24 -2.22 -2.83%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.586 -0.059 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Net zero nonsense
  • 14 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 41 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Canadian Government Admits It’s Short Tens Of Thousands Of Oil Workers

Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

Scientists Find Way To Make Hydrogen With Seawater

Hydrogen production requires huge amounts…

Texan Researchers Want To Store Hydrogen In Underground Salt Deposits

Texan Researchers Want To Store Hydrogen In Underground Salt Deposits

Large underground salt deposits could…

India Looks To Kickstart Hydrogen Production With $2 Billion Plan

India Looks To Kickstart Hydrogen Production With $2 Billion Plan

Hydrogen continued to steal the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 20, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • IRENA warns the world is off track to reach climate goals.
  • $35 trillion in transitional technology funding is needed by the end of the decade to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
  • Renewables must account for over 10,000 GW by 2030, but progress is needed in developing economies.
Join Our Community

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has warned that the world is currently off track to meet its climate goals and prevent the worst impact of the climate emergency. IRENA said that significant work would need to be done to redirect the course of the existing track. Not only will this require more ambitious climate policies from countries worldwide, but a significant boost in investment will be needed as well as global support for a green transition in lower-income countries. 

IRENA published a report in March outlining the current climate situation, taking into account new climate policies and action being taken by the major world powers. The report found that an extra $35 trillion of funding will be needed in transitional technologies by the end of the decade to reduce global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as stated in the Paris Agreement targets. The organisation acknowledged the progress of recent years, mainly in the power sector where renewables now account for 40 percent of installed power globally. However, the green energy pipeline is far below the amount required to stick to the 1.5oC limit. 

To achieve the targets required to limit climate change, renewable energy deployment levels must increase from some 3,000 gigawatts today to over 10,000 GW by 2030. Most of the progress to date has been concentrated in a few specific regions, with China, the EU and the U.S. accounting for two-thirds of all new green energy in 2022. Meanwhile, many developing economies are falling behind, and many continue to rely on fossil fuels as their main source of energy. Despite big promises from the world’s richest economies to support the development of green energy in lower-income countries following the COP climate summits, little investment has been seen. 

Experts worry that too much money is still being pumped into fossil fuel projects, with the risk of leaving stranded assets as the world transitions to green. Worse still, the availability of fossil fuels thanks to new developments could lead to continued reliance on oil, gas, and coal and could deter companies from investing in renewable energy projects. This is perhaps seen nowhere more so than in the natural gas sector, which has experienced a resurge in the last year. As the movement away from Russian gas highlighted the West’s reliance on Russian energy, the U.S. and Europe quickly looked elsewhere for their gas supply and developed plans for new LNG infrastructure to ensure their energy security. But many think that the move reflects an overreliance on gas rather than renewable alternatives. 

The IRENA report came shortly after the publication of a landmark UN Synthesis Report last month, which urged governments to act more radically on climate change. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggested that current action is not enough to prevent a severe climate crisis, particularly if countries continue to emit vast quantities of greenhouse gasses. The findings were based on an analysis of 10,000 pages of research from six assessment reports. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres explained“The climate time bomb is ticking. But today’s IPCC report is a how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb. It is a survival guide for humanity.” Guterres added “As it shows, the 1.5-degree limit is achievable. But it will take a quantum leap in climate action.” 

Following the report, the EU unveiled plans to ramp up its 2030 renewable energy targets. This move is not only in response to the need to prevent a devastating climate situation but also to ensure the region’s mid-term energy security by reducing its reliance on Russian energy.  The European Council and Parliament reached a provisional deal to source 42.5 percent of the EU’s energy from renewable sources by 2030. This replaces the 2018 target of a 32 percent share. The proposal is still awaiting approval from member states. 

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the EU aims to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by the end of the decade. So far, the region has been using the “Fit for 55” package to ensure it introduces climate and energy policies that align with its climate targets. However, the abrupt disruption of the region’s gas supply, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, has demonstrated the need to accelerate the rollout of renewable energy. 

Recent reports on the progress of the green transition and its impact on climate change have shown that not enough is being done around the globe to avoid a climate crisis. While many countries have set decarbonisation and renewable energy targets, many are not acting fast enough to meet these goals, and several low-income countries do not have the resources to pursue a green transition. While more ambitious goals from the EU are a step in the right direction, stronger climate policies and more significant funding are required at the global level to ensure that we meet climate goals and avoid a crisis. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Clean Energy Sources Produced 39% Of Global Electricity In 2022
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com