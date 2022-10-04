Why The U.S. Will Not Ban LNG Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.45 +1.82 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.92 +2.06 +2.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.30 +0.68 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.710 +0.240 +3.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 +0.116 +4.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.629 +0.116 +4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 21 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 19 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Case Between Russian Oil Company And Ukraine

Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

Renowned oil and gas trader…

LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom

LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom

Europe has driven a surge…

Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

Soaring energy costs are forcing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The U.S. Will Not Ban LNG Exports

By Josh Owens - Oct 04, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The White House intends to keep LNG exports to Europe flowing through winter.
  • American LNG has been crucial in meeting demand in Europe, which is scrambling for gas supply and willing to pay up for spot deliveries.
  • High demand in Europe, high natural gas prices, and increased export capacity made the United States the world’s largest LNG exporter in the first half of 2022.
Join Our Community

Despite the rise in U.S. energy bills, the White House will not limit in any way, let alone ban, exports of natural gas this winter, as it aims to help Europe with the energy crisis, two sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. has been sending increased volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent halt of Russian pipeline gas supply to most of its customers in Europe.

In fact, American LNG has been crucial in meeting demand in Europe, which is scrambling for gas supply and willing to pay up for spot deliveries, outbidding most of Asia.

High demand in Europe, high natural gas prices, and increased export capacity made the United States the world’s largest LNG exporter in the first half of 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in July. The United States is shipping record volumes of LNG to Europe to help EU allies in their efforts to fill gas storage ahead of the winter amid growing uncertainty about Russian gas supply. Most U.S. LNG exports went to the EU and the UK during the first five months of 2022, accounting for 71%, or 8.2 Bcf/d, of the total American LNG exports, according to the EIA. 

For the first time ever, the European Union imported in June more LNG from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia, as Moscow slashed its supply to Europe. 

In September, as much as 70% of all U.S. LNG exports in September were headed to Europe, up from 63% in August, per Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters on Monday.

But high prices and low inventories in the United States have had the White House considering a possible limit to LNG exports. An analysis found that curbs on exports would fracture U.S. relations with its key ally, the EU, Reuters’ sources said today, adding that a total ban was never seriously considered.  

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com