Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

With three of the four pipelines delivering Russian natural gas to Europe out of commission, Hungary is now the only EU member state still receiving Russian gas, Forbes Hungary writes. There are four pipelines that could supply Russian natural gas to Europe:

Nord Stream 1 , with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year ( deliveries on this one were halted by Russia );

Nord Stream 2, with an identical capacity of 55 bcm (this one never became operational after the German government refused to approve it in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine).

Yamal Europe, the longest pipeline (4,107 kilometers) supplies gas from the Yamal Peninsula in Western Siberia, terminating in Germany, and has a capacity of 33 bcm. Deliveries were halted by Russia in May.