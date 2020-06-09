The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.81 +0.62 +1.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.05 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.763 -0.026 -1.45%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.88 -0.89 -2.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.763 -0.026 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.09 +2.32 +5.69%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.37 +2.36 +5.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.23 -1.17 -3.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.47 -1.04 -2.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.66 -1.02 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.91 -1.13 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 27.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 +2.28 +5.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.77 -1.36 -3.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Trump waves a Bible
  • 21 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 3 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 3 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 44 mins World War One was just a mild flu
  • 16 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 24 mins Ground Zero
  • 2 days Let's try to link the recent events back to the situation with oil production and pricing
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 1 day Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 34 mins Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 3 mins Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !

Breaking News:

Chesapeake Shares Plunge 66% In Single Day

Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

Forced production cuts and deep…

Is OPEC’s No.2 Finally Complying With Output Cuts?

Is OPEC’s No.2 Finally Complying With Output Cuts?

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, is…

China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

Global oil demand has improved…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China smashed its crude oil imports record in May as manufacturing activity picked up and lockdowns eased. Amid recovering demand for gasoline and diesel, China’s total demand is nearly back up to pre-coronavirus levels, which prompted refineries to ramp up crude processing rates.  

On the face of it, China’s record crude oil imports last month are attributable to returning business activity and commuting, while road freight transportation gets a boost from deliveries of surging online sales.

Yet, several other factors contributed to China’s record imports of crude oil in May.   

The lowest oil price in years was the key driver of the boom in China’s crude imports in May—a month in which both its exports and imports suffered due to weak global demand amid lockdowns.

China imported 47.97 million tons of crude oil in May, equal to a record-high 11.34 million bpd, preliminary data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.  

According to data from IHS Markit, most of the record-high imports are indeed attributable to recovering oil demand in China, which was expected at 92 percent of ‘normal’ demand in May. 

According to Wood Mackenzie, China’s oil demand is set to recover to 13 million bpd in the second quarter of 2020, up by 16.3 percent from Q1.  

 “China’s demand for gasoline and diesel are expected to increase YoY from Q3 2020 onwards,” the consultancy said at the end of May, adding that eased lockdowns and a preference for commuting in personal vehicles will push gasoline demand to a quick recovery. Gasoline demand will likely return to last year’s levels by June 2020.  Related: OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
 But the lowest oil prices in four years also triggered opportunistic buying from Chinese refiners.

According to China’s preliminary customs data from Sunday, crude oil imports rose by 5.2 percent year-over-year between January and May – even though most of the time, China was under lockdown during this period. The value of the crude imports in U.S. dollars was down by 19.6 percent in the first five months of 2020, as per customs data, suggesting that low oil prices played an important part in China’s steady crude imports so far this year and the record-high imports in May.

The 15-percent jump in imports in May compared to April “does not mean that Chinese consumption has fully recovered from Covid-19. Instead, this is most likely just opportunistic buying, given the low price environment the market has been in for the last few months,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

In recent weeks, China has been taking advantage of the cheapest crude oil in years to stock up as demand returns in the world’s largest oil importer. As of the middle of May, a huge fleet of 117 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) – each capable of shipping 2 million barrels of oil – was traveling to China for unloading at its ports between the middle of May and the middle of August, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

China’s independent refiners--the so-called teapots—continued to actively procure oil in May, most likely because of the low prices, oil analytics firm OilX said last week, estimating that crude oil imports jumped by 13 percent from April to near record-highs of 11.11 million bpd in May.

There has been a steady recovery in Chinese refinery crude processing rates in recent weeks to warrant higher imports. Still, at least some of the increased crude intake can be attributed to the Shanghai INE crude futures trading at a premium over other deliverable grades, OilX said.  

Since April, Chinese hedge funds have been betting big on an oil price recovery on the Shanghai crude futures, which has led to major Chinese state oil firms, including PetroChina and Sinopec, delivering oil into the crude oil futures contract. 

Related: OPEC+ Deal Fails To Give Prices Major Boost

Yet another reason for China’s record oil imports could be the country anticipating further tensions in the U.S.-China trade relations, TS Lombard analyst Bo Zhuang told the Financial Times on Sunday.

“China wants to fill up its oil tanks and soybean warehouses in case it couldn’t import these materials freely,” Zhuang told FT.

China’s crude oil imports could slow down in the second half of the year, considering the rising oil prices and the uncertain global economic recovery, which could further stall demand for Chinese goods overseas.

In addition, the upcoming refinery maintenance season and independents using up their import quotas could mean Beijing’s crude oil imports may not be as strong in the second half as in May, Michal Meidan, head of China research at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Bloomberg.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is OPEC’s No.2 Finally Complying With Output Cuts?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com