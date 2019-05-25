Trinidad And Tobago Doubles Down On Gas Production

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 hours 58.63 +0.72 +1.24%
Brent Crude 20 hours 67.47 +0.97 +1.46%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Mars US 20 hours 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.74 -2.59 -3.74%
Murban 2 days 68.47 -1.74 -2.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 2 days 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 21 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 21 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 11 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 1 day Old - New Kim: Nuclear Negotiations With U. S. Will Never Resume Unless Washington Changes Its Position
  • 6 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 16 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 1 day India After Elections: Economy And Hindu Are The First Modi’s Challenges
  • 43 mins Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 2 hours IRAN makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . U.S. makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . IRAQ steps up and plays the mediator. THIS ALLOWS BOTH SIDES TO "SAVE FACE". Then serious negotiations start.
  • 1 hour Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 1 day Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 23 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 228 days Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 1 day Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China

Breaking News:

BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

Alt Text

This World-Class Shale Frontier Just Opened Up

Australia could become the next…

Alt Text

EU Promises To Double U.S. LNG Imports Within 5 Years

The European Union has promised…

Alt Text

Turkey Steps Up Fight For Gas in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey exploration drilling for natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trinidad And Tobago Doubles Down On Gas Production

By Oxford Business Group - May 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas

On April 19 the World Bank revised its forecast from earlier in the month, which had predicted that T&T would slip into a recession.

In a press release, the international lender said the twin-island nation was expected to post real growth of 0.9 percent this year, rather than the 0.5 percent contraction projected in its April 9 overview. The bank also upgraded its assessment of the economy in 2018, recording growth of 0.7 percent, rather than a decline of 1 percent.

“This revision takes into account recently released data of quarterly sectoral GDP, non-energy production in the last quarter of 2018 indicating a faster pace of economic activity than previously estimated, and updated figures for 2018 annual oil and gas production,” the statement said.

The revision came after the government pointed out that the World Bank’s figures were based on informal data sources, such as newspaper reports, and that recently released statistics from state agencies showed a stronger performance than what had been initially reported by the bank.

According to Colm Imbert, the minister of finance, the Central Statistical Office plans to publish the official 2018 GDP figure before June, and he believes that the full-year data could be higher than the World Bank’s revised estimate.

Even without a significant change in the official 2018 figure, the latest World Bank data represented a notable shift. “This is a [1.7-percentage-point] correction,” Imbert told reporters. “That’s significant.”

IMF sees expansion from 2020 onwards

April also saw the IMF publish a new edition of its World Economic Outlook database and accompanying report.

The organisation said T&T’s economic performance would be flat this year, down from the 0.3 percent GDP expansion seen last year. While these figures differ from those of the World Bank, the IMF also indicated that its estimates could be amended in light of newly released data. Related: Is This The Most Underrated Upstream Player In The Industry?

While predicting no positive advance in GDP this year, the IMF forecasts the economy will begin accelerating in 2020. The database shows economic expansion of 1.5 percent that year, 2.3 percent in 2021, 2 percent in 2022, and 1.6-1.7 percent in both 2023 and 2024.

More or less flat growth this year is joined by a relatively modest forecast rise in inflation: consumer prices are expected to increase by 1.1 percent. Inflation will, however, heat up over the coming years, as the economy gains momentum and demand increases across the board. The IMF sees the consumer price index doubling to 2.2 percent in 2020 and rising to 3 percent in 2024.

Economic benefits of higher levels of gas production

One reason for the positive outlook is a ramping up of gas production – an economic mainstay.

Output has been rising steadily since 2017, when production averaged 3.3bn standard cu feet per day (scfd), and last year recorded an average of 3.6bn scfd. Take from the country’s gas fields increased further in the opening months of this year, reaching 3.64bn scfd in January and 3.96bn scfd in February, according to data from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries issued in mid-April.

Although the US Energy Information Administration expects Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to average $2.79 per million British thermal units this year, down $0.36 on 2018, greater gas output is strengthening T&T’s revenue prospects, which could lead to another update of the economy’s outlook later this year.

Energy talks with Venezuela stall

Despite the upward revisions, there are headwinds to T&T’s growth – principally the political and economic turmoil in neighbouring Venezuela.

In addition to the pressure from hosting more than 40,000 Venezuelans who have fled their country, T&T is concerned about delays to economically significant joint energy projects.

Notably, the Dragon project, which planned to begin piping 150m scfd of gas from Venezuela’s offshore Dragon field to a platform in T&T waters sometime this year, has come to a standstill. The project was intended to offer a secure gas supply at a competitive price, ensuring stability in case of fluctuations in domestic production.

On April 16 Franklin Khan, the minister of energy and energy industries, told Parliament that while an agreement for the Dragon project was signed in August last year, no further steps had been taken.

The uncertainty of the political situation in Venezuela is also impacting long-running talks on the joint development of an offshore gas field. The Loran-Manatee field holds approximately 10trn cu feet of gas and has multinational Chevron as its leaseholder; however, final production-sharing agreements have yet to be concluded.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Vietnam Is On The Verge Of An Energy Crisis
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com