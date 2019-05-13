Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.82 -0.84 -1.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.88 -0.74 -1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 3 days 67.21 -0.09 -0.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
Urals 6 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 +0.61 +0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.624 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 69.91 +0.97 +1.41%
Murban 4 days 71.68 +1.06 +1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.04 +0.96 +1.52%
Basra Light 4 days 71.63 +0.43 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.99 +1.42 +2.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.38 +1.33 +1.87%
Girassol 4 days 72.04 +1.10 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.69 -1.62 -3.58%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.36 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 80 days 58.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.76 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 61.86 -0.59 -0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 54.91 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.86 -0.04 -0.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 2 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 hours England Sinking
  • 27 mins Newsweek: "US Special Forces School Publishes New Guide For Overthrowing Foreign Governments"
  • 2 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 14 mins France: The Case for Nuclear
  • 7 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 2 hours We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 1 hour Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 4 hours Only in Illinois
  • 15 hours How can Trump 'own' a trade war?
  • 16 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 16 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Dips To Below OPEC+ Quota

Alt Text

Oil Opens Higher After Saudi Arabia Reports Attacks On Oil Tankers

Saudi Arabia has said two…

Alt Text

Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion

The International Monetary Fund has…

Alt Text

There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas

The offshore oil & gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

By Rystad Energy - May 13, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
VLCC

Supply disruptions in the Middle East on top of an already tight crude market could send oil prices violently upward, according to Rystad Energy.

Two Saudi Arabian oil tankers were reportedly attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this weekend, sending crude futures sharply up Monday morning.

Commenting on the incident, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, Head of Oil Market Research at Rystad Energy, says:

“In the short term, the perceived risk of supply disruptions from the area will only add to the premium of short-dated oil contracts compared to deferred contracts on the futures curve, which are already trading at a high premium.”

The tightness in prompt supplies is caused by declines in production from Iran and Venezuela, along with ongoing OPEC cuts, outages in Russia owing to the Urals contamination, maintenance in Kazakhstan, plus planned maintenance in the North Sea during the summer months.

“The oil market is reacting today not because the physical market suddenly has lost more oil supplies, but because of risks that the market may lose more oil in the coming weeks and months given the heightened risk of supply disruptions from the critical Persian Gulf region. Raising tensions even higher, news flows suggest the latest incident might be related to the conflict between Iran and the US, which puts the Strait of Hormuz in play,” Tonhaugen said. Related: The Race For An Oil Spill Solution

The incident occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery. Around 40% of the world’s traded crude oil is transported through the waterway between Iran to the north and UAE/Oman to the south. Approximately 90% of Saudi Arabian crude exports and 75% of Iraqi exports pass through this shipping lane, in addition to all oil exports from Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

The US announced last month that buyers of Iranian oil must stop purchases by 1 May 2019 or face sanctions. The termination of the so-called Iran sanction waivers program prompted Iran to renew its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran has repeatedly threatened to ‘block’ the strait as a ‘weapon’, but due to the importance of the waterway for the global economy and the price of oil, the strait is also protected by the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and other allies,” Tonhaugen remarked. “Needless to say, if the strait was to be blocked or disrupted, even only for a short period of time, oil prices would react violently upwards. There are limited bypass options to export crude, although Saudi Arabia and the UAE do have limited pipeline capacity to shift some crude exports to the Red Sea or the Gulf of Oman.”

However, any disruption to the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would have unknown consequences for the stability in the region. The risk of sparking an escalating conflict implies that the threats being expressed lately are probably of the rhetorical kind, with less likelihood of the “oil weapon” actually being set in motion.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oman’s Newest Approach To Boost Oil Production
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com