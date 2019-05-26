Private Equity Scrambles To Buy Assets In This Emerging Oil & Gas Hotspot

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 58.63 +0.72 +1.24%
Brent Crude 2 days 67.47 +0.97 +1.46%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Mars US 2 days 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.74 -2.59 -3.74%
Murban 2 days 68.47 -1.74 -2.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 2 days 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 93 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 12 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 5 hours Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 4 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 6 hours Look at the LONGER TERM bigger picture of international oil & gas. Ignore temporary hiccups.
  • 16 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 16 hours IRAN makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . U.S. makes threats, rattles sabre . . . . IRAQ steps up and plays the mediator. THIS ALLOWS BOTH SIDES TO "SAVE FACE". Then serious negotiations start.
  • 15 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 19 hours Will Canada drop Liberals, vote in Conservatives?
  • 19 hours Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 19 hours Canada's Uncivil Oil War : 78% of Voters Cite *Energy* as the Top Issue
  • 16 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 12 hours Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 2 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery

Breaking News:

BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

Alt Text

Turkey Steps Up Fight For Gas in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey exploration drilling for natural…

Alt Text

EU Promises To Double U.S. LNG Imports Within 5 Years

The European Union has promised…

Alt Text

LNG Shippers Gear Up For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season could disrupt the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Private Equity Scrambles To Buy Assets In This Emerging Oil & Gas Hotspot

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas

A little known investment vehicle-based in Cyprus is raising US$5-10 billion for acquisitions of underutilized natural gas assets in the Eastern Mediterranean, Bloomberg’s Yaacov Benmeleh wrote this week, noting the assets included production facilities operated by supermajors such as Exxon and Shell spanning Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus.

The firm, Cynergy Group, is negotiating the fundraising with “some of the most respected global family offices, private equity firms and sovereign funds,” its chief executive told Benmeleh. As to why it is focusing on this particular region in its natural gas investment push, Mike Germanos said asset consolidation would do the industry good as now there were too many assets that were either underutilized or straight away idled.

It is an odd fact that natural gas production assets and LNG plants could be idled at a time of soaring demand growth for natural gas but the Eastern Mediterranean is a special case politically, which is reason enough for investors to steer clear of it, and also legally, according to the Bloomberg report. At the same time, however, it is an attractive natural gas destination.

Major discoveries of gas have been made in all three of the countries collectively referred to as the Eastern Mediterranean in the report. Egypt has the ambition to turn into a major regional player in natural gas after the political situation began to calm down after the Arab spring rebellion and trouble with fundamentalists, and earlier this year it even resumed LNG sales after a five-year pause. The resumption of exports took place at the Idku LNG plant, which Bloomberg’s Benmeleh listed among assets that could become targets for Cynergy Group.

While Germanos did not name any assets he and his team had in mind when the money was raised, some of the others that could be considered underutilized or idled include the giant Leviathan gas field in Israel as well. It is one of the largest gas discoveries in recent years and has led Israel to stake a claim in the regional gas market. Operated by Israeli Delek Group and U.S. Noble Energy, Leviathan holds an estimated 605 billion cu m of natural gas and production at some 1 billion cu ft (28.3 million cu m) daily to date. Leviathan is definitely a tasty morsel for anyone interested in gas.

There is also another LNG plant in Egypt among assets that Cynergy Group might be interested in—Union Fenosa’s and Eni’s Damietta project—as well as two gas fields in Cyprus.

The Damietta plant was idle for seven years after the feed of gas was cut off in 2012 after the revolution that wreaked havoc on gas production in the country. LNG production and exports from Damietta were only resumed earlier this year because Union Fenosa agreed to drop a US$2-billion arbitration it had filed against the Egyptian government (the largest stakeholder) for losses suffered during the period of suspension of operations. Related: China Set To Defy U.S. Sanctions On Iran

In Cyprus, two recently discovered fields could draw the attention of Cynergy Group, according to Bloomberg’s Benmeleh. The first is the Aphrodite field, just 30 km from the Leviathan in Israeli waters. The field is part of Block 12, which is estimated to contain some 3.6-6 trillion cu ft of natural gas. The operators, including Delek again, along with Noble Energy, and Shell, recently struck a gas supply deal with the Egypt LNG facilities to get the gas from Aphrodite to international markets.

The second discovery, Glaucus-1, was made by Exxon and Qatar Petroleum earlier this year and is ranked the third-largest gas discovery off the Cypriot coast. It contains an estimated 682 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which about 90 percent is natural gas.

There are assets to pick from, certainly, and Cynergy Group may be just the first of several investment projects for the region. The largest discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean are relatively close to each other and the deal between the operators of the Aphrodite field and Egypt LNG plants suggest partnerships are an obvious way of utilizing these assets in a mutually beneficial way.

This means lower costs and internationally competitive LNG. Amid tightening competition, this should be quite an attractive idea despite Israel’s chronic geopolitical problems and the equally chronic hostility between Cyprus and Turkey, which has already spread to natural gas exploration after Turkey decided to start drilling in Cypriot waters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trinidad And Tobago Doubles Down On Gas Production
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Silence Before The Storm In Oil Markets
One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

Oil Tanks On Worst Day In Six Months

 War With Iran Could Send Oil To $250

War With Iran Could Send Oil To $250

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com