The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins 120.9 +3.24 +2.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 45 mins 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 17 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

U.S. LNG Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Hottest Commodity

U.S. LNG Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Hottest Commodity

The world’s top LNG buyers…

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

German Industry Boss: Cutting Off Russian Gas Would Be “Catastrophic”

Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany’s…

Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

African nations that have historically…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Rush Is On For LNG Tankers

By Irina Slav - Jun 03, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • EU rush to reduce independence on Russian gas is a major boon for LNG tanker markets.
  • Charter rates for LNG carriers have soared to the highest in 10 years.
  • Clarksons Platou Securities data shows that LNG tanker rates are now around $120,000 per day.
Join Our Community

Gas traders are scrambling to find enough LNG carriers ahead of the start of the next heating season amid the European Union's own rush to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Among those seeking LNG carrier capacity are TotalEnergies, Shell, and China's Unipec, according to a Financial Times report that cited LNG shipowners and brokers.

As a result of the rush, charter rates for LNG carriers have soared to the highest in 10 years, the FT noted in its report, to $120,000 per day, according to data from Clarksons Platou Securities.

Some are buying LNG carriers: Abu Dhabi's Adnoc recently purchased three newbuild LNG carriers in anticipation of greater global LNG exports. The vessels have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters each. This is significantly higher than the average capacity of the current Adnoc fleet, at 137,000 cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the demand patterns in LNG are becoming problematic because of the European Union's mad dash for alternative gas imports: according to Rystad Energy, if the EU pursues its plans to reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year, the global supply of liquefied natural gas will fall short of demand by as much as 26 million metric tons.

"By shunning Russian gas, Europe has destabilized the entire global LNG market that began the year with a precarious balance after a tumultuous 2021," Rystad Energy said.

It is also largely because of the EU's supply reorientation that gas buyers are in a rave to secure LNG carriers.

"The market has exploded. It's very hard to find any ships with length [of availability] in the market. It's going through the roof," Oystein Kalleklev, head of Flex LNG and Avance Gas, told the FT.

There seems to be no way that the LNG carrier crunch will let up anytime soon, either. New LNG carriers take years to build, and no one expected Europe to suddenly become the biggest buyer of U.S. liquefied gas in a matter of months.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Qatar Really Replace Russia As Germany’s Gas Supplier?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally
Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com