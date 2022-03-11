U.S. LNG Export Boost To Europe Scrutinized By Environmentalists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.3 +3.29 +3.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.5 +3.19 +2.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.774 +0.143 +3.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.419 +0.123 +3.74%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.299 +0.143 +4.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.299 +0.143 +4.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 102 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.45 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 91.92 -2.68 -2.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.2 -2.68 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.4 -2.68 -2.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.3 -2.68 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.6 -2.68 -2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.1 -2.68 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.8 -2.68 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.4 -15.04 -11.99%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -2.75 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.0 -9.66 -7.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 14 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 2 days Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Passes Cyber Attacks Reporting Bill

The Real Cost Of An Iran Nuclear Deal

The Real Cost Of An Iran Nuclear Deal

As oil prices soar on…

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

In a complete oil industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. LNG Export Boost To Europe Scrutinized By Environmentalists

By Irina Slav - Mar 11, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

A sharp increase in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to alleviate a tight supply market in Europe has come under fire for its environmental effects.

As a result, the boost in exports has slowed down, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources from Washington and the energy industry.

Europe has become the biggest market for U.S. liquefied natural gas over the past three months after gas prices on the spot market rose to record highs, making U.S. LNG competitive for European buyers.

Prices have continued to break records, especially after the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and U.S. LNG has continued to flow at record rates, even sparking concern that the available LNG import and storage space in Europe would soon be unable to handle the flows.

Yet, at the same time, environmentalists have voiced concern about the environmental footprint of these exports.

Earlier this month, a coalition of as many as 120 progressive non-governmental organizations called on the six largest U.S. banks to stop financing the expansion of LNG export facilities and the construction of new ones.

Now, according to the Reuters sources, the White House had shelved an interagency review on how to boost LNG exports to Europe further. The decision followed opinions expressed by some in the administration, who said such a move would go against the White House’ energy agenda, which has prioritized the reduction of fossil fuel use.

Currently, the European Union gets about 40 percent of the natural gas it consumes from Russia but it wants to cut this dependence by as much as two-thirds by the end of this year. U.S. LNG—and LNG from other sources—is a key element in its urgently revived gas supply diversification push.

The U.S., for its part, has been exporting more than half of its LNG to Europe amid favorable market conditions, and LNG producers are planning a major ramp-up in export capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Nuclear Talks Paused

Next Post

Libyan Oil Under Threat As Militias Amass In Tripoli

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Denis Fitzpatrick on March 11 2022 said:
    We the don't need White House to 'study' how to increase LNG to Europe; the oil industry can do that on their own. The best thing the White House and the U.S. Government can do to assist with this is just stay out of the way, thank you very much!

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com