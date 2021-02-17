Malaysia Makes Major Natural Gas Find As Prices Soar

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 61.23 +1.18 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 64.44 +1.09 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.117 +3.74%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 60.50 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 57 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.117 +3.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.26 -0.29 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.60 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.64 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.07 +1.94 +3.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 62.56 -0.66 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.86 -0.65 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.80 -0.68 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.58 +0.72 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 48.65 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 59.05 +0.58 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 60.45 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 56.20 +0.58 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 56.80 +0.58 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 57.90 +0.58 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 54.70 +0.58 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 54.00 +1.81 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 57.95 +1.81 +3.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 57.95 +1.81 +3.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 17 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 13 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 12 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 3 mins Inpeachment 2.0
  • 44 mins December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .
  • 51 mins NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 15 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Warns Oil Producers To Remain “Extremely Cautious”

Qatar Loses Interest In Europe’s LNG Market

Qatar Loses Interest In Europe’s LNG Market

Qatar could not have a…

Qatar Scrambles To Reclaim LNG Throne

Qatar Scrambles To Reclaim LNG Throne

Qatar’s move to sanction the…

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Cold Weather Reports

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Cold Weather Reports

Natural gas prices exploded on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Malaysia Makes Major Natural Gas Find As Prices Soar

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 17, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Malaysia is showing promise for the oil and gas industry as new natural gas finds could boost already high production levels and improve export potential in Southeast Asia. 

This February, Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP) announced its biggest gas find to date, off the coast of Malaysia. The discovery was made in partnership with Kuwait’s KUFPEC and Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. 

The discovery was made in Lang Lebah-1RDR2, in the SK 410B Block, where exploration first commenced in 2019, around 90km off the shore of Sarawak, Malaysia. The company drilled to 4,320 metres, finding 600 metres of net gas pay, with a flow rate of around 50 million cubic feet of gas daily. This flow is far higher than initial estimates, showing the potential value of Malaysia’s biggest find. 

KUFPEC CEO Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah stated of the find, "This successful world-class gas discovery is a testament to our steadfast efforts to maximise the value to our shareholder by exploring for hydrocarbons in highly prolific basins”. 

“This remarkable discovery is a testimony to Malaysia’s highly prolific basins and demonstrates the tremendous untapped exploration potential, as witnessed in this world-class super basin in offshore Malaysia”, added Mohamed Firouz Asnan of Petronas SVP. 

This points towards the long-term growth of PTTEP and partners in this largely untapped region. The find builds on the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area, known commonly as the JDA. 

The Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA) oversees the management of an area of 7,250 sq. km where the continental shelf overlaps between Malaysia and Thailand. The authority ensures the two countries work together in the exploration and exploitation of non-living natural resources, especially petroleum, managing production sharing contracts. 

The new gas field builds upon Malaysia’s already successful oil and gas industry. Since 2019, Malaysia has been the second-largest producer of oil and natural gas in Southeast Asia, as well as the fifth-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world. 

Majors including ExxonMobil, Shell, and ConocoPhillips all have a stake in the country’s oil and gas industry. To develop the sector and boost the national economy, the Malaysian government has focused mainly on increasing hydrocarbon production through upstream investment and exploration in recent years. 

However, it’s not been clear sailing for Malaysia as it had to deal with the 2020 drop in demand in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, much like many other countries around the world. 

A difficult year culminated in Shell announcing the reshaping of its Malaysia business model away from upstream business in January. This will see the cutting of 250-300 jobs. Having focused on upstream business alongside government efforts over the last decade, Shell will now move away from this area, continuing to concentrate on downstream business and existing offshore deep-water operations. 

While Malaysia’s oil industry remains relatively stable after a turbulent 2020, it is the new gas find that shows promise for the country’s future in production and exportation. Oil majors are likely to use this discovery to promote their operations in the Southeast Asian region, thanks to the promise of the new discovery.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar Scrambles To Reclaim LNG Throne

Next Post

Qatar Looks To Be World’s Top LNG Producer For Decades
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com