WTI Crude 11 mins 88.27 +1.80 +2.08%
Brent Crude 11 mins 95.33 +1.66 +1.77%
Murban Crude 16 mins 94.29 +2.04 +2.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 5.941 -0.298 -4.78%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.587 +0.021 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Marine 1 day 86.84 -2.45 -2.74%
Murban 1 day 91.00 -2.58 -2.76%
Iran Heavy 1 day 88.46 -0.10 -0.11%
Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 -0.36 -0.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Peace Sour 11 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Giddings 1 day 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
West Texas Sour 1 day 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 1 day 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Pakistan ‘Has No Option But To Ration’ Natural Gas Supply This Winter

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • The energy crisis in Pakistan has deepened this year.
  • Gas supplies available for households will be very limited this winter.
  • Pakistani households will have gas available for three hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, and three hours in the evening.
Pakistan has no other option but to ration natural gas supply this winter, with gas provided three times a day for cooking to households, amid acute shortages and a forex crisis in the world’s fifth most populous country, an official from the petroleum ministry told a Parliament panel this week.  

The energy crisis in Pakistan has deepened this year, and now, natural gas supplies will be very limited for households, according to officials.

“There would be no gas supply (to household consumers) for 16 hours” a day, Muhammad Mahmood told the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Petroleum, as carried by the local outlet Dawn.  

Pakistani households will have gas available for three hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, and three hours in the evening, Mahmood added.

Pakistan—whose population is the fifth largest in the world after China, India, the United States, and Indonesia—has been experiencing an energy crisis as the country cannot afford to import a lot of energy products at the current high prices. The stronger U.S. dollar and the sky-high LNG prices have worsened the country’s finances, with foreign exchange reserves down in October to their lowest level in three years.

In April, soaring prices of LNG and coal on the international markets left Pakistan with having to cut electricity supply to households and industry as the country, in a deep political and economic crisis, could not afford to buy more of the expensive fossil fuels.

This year, Europe has been outbidding Asian customers for LNG supply as it has scrambled to secure gas supply with very low pipeline imports from Russia. High spot rates for LNG have discouraged many buyers and users of the super-chilled fuel in Asia, including in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, industry customers across South Asia have turned to fuel oil because of the high prices of natural gas. In Pakistan, oil-fired power generation has surged five-fold this year, Lucy Cullen, Principal Analyst, APAC Gas & LNG Research at Wood Mackenzie, said in September.

“Demand-side management measures are being implemented, but the situation is likely to worsen,” Cullen added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

