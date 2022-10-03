Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.89 +4.40 +5.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.13 +3.99 +4.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.79 +4.62 +5.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.416 -0.350 -5.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.135 +5.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.135 +5.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 21 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 20 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 9 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 14 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 hour Australian power prices go insane
  • 36 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The EU and the UK…

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Jump Amid Crash In Crude Prices

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Jump Amid Crash In Crude Prices

The number of total active…

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

The risk of a supply…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 03, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were up by as much as 5% on Monday morning.
  • OPEC and non-OPEC producers are set to meet in Vienna this week to discuss a potential output cut of 1 million barrels per day.
  •  OPEC+ aren’t going to meet in Austria for the first time in years “to do nothing” Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners told CNBC on Monday.
Join Our Community

Oil prices shot up on Monday morning by more than 5%, with OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in person in Vienna this week, while one oil analyst predicts that oil could soon reach $100 per barrel.

The price of a WTI barrel climbed 5.4% on Monday at 9 a.m. ET, to $83.78 (+$4.29). Brent crude climbed nearly 4.78% to $89.21 (+$4.07).

Stephen Brennock, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates in London, said that an uptick in trading activity “coupled with tightening near-term oil fundamentals could well push oil prices back to $100/bbl,” according to a research note seen by CNBC. That prediction comes as OPEC+ prepares to meet this Wednesday—in person—to discuss an oil production cut that could exceed 1 million barrels per day, according to sources.

“Those of a bullish disposition have endured a summer of pain, but a winter of hope and expectation is on the horizon,” Brennock said.

OPEC+ aren’t going to meet in Austria for the first time in years “to do nothing” Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners told CNBC on Monday. “So there’s going to be a cut of some historic kind.”

While some sources suggest that OPEC+ is mulling an oil production cut that could exceed a million barrels per day, Pickering seems a more modest—but still effective—cut of around a half million barrels per day. Pickering sees this production cut volume “enough to support the market in the near term.”

Goldman Sachs shares this bullish view, and sees Brent ratcheting up to $105 per barrel within the next six months, with WTI hitting $95 per barrel by the end of the year, with a six-month outlook eyeing $100 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biggest Argument For Peak Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
A “Perfect Storm” Is Brewing In Aluminum Markets

A “Perfect Storm” Is Brewing In Aluminum Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com