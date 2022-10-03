Norway Deploys Soldiers To Guard Oil And Gas Assets After Nord Stream Sabotage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 11 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 20 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 9 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 4 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 56 mins Australian power prices go insane
  • 26 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

The EU Could Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap Today

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

As the global energy supply…

Oil Price Cap On Russian Crude Could Cause Tanker Shortage

Oil Price Cap On Russian Crude Could Cause Tanker Shortage

The re-routing of Russian crude…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Norway Deploys Soldiers To Guard Oil And Gas Assets After Nord Stream Sabotage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

Norway is posting soldiers from its Home Guard to protect energy infrastructure as Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer, and its Scandinavian neighbors are increasing security following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea last week.

As of Monday, soldiers from the Home Guard provide increased security at petroleum facilities in the counties Rogaland, Vestland, and Møre og Romsdal, the Norwegian Armed Forces said today.  

The deployment of the soldiers comes after Norwegian police requested assistance from the Army to prevent incidents. The Army is ready to post soldiers at more facilities if the police request it, the Armed Forces said.

Securing and guarding critical civil and military infrastructure is one of the Home Guard's core tasks, the Army says.

Last week, the Army said that the Norwegian Armed Forces are present and conducting patrols with assets on land, in the air, at sea, underwater, and in cyberspace, without going into details about the mission due to the sensitive matter.

Four leaks, two in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, were discovered last week after gas started leaking earlier this week from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely early this month, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.

The EU believes the gas leaks from the pipelines in the Baltic Sea were the result of a deliberate act of sabotage and not an accident or a mere technical failure.

Last Thursday, Denmark and Sweden said in a letter to the UN Security Council - shared by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde - that their investigation had found so far that "at least two detonations occurred underwater" at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"The magnitude of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, probably corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," Denmark and Sweden said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

