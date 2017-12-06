China Launches World’s First All-Electric Cargo Ship

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 56.13 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.43 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 58.16 -1.71 -2.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
Urals 20 hours 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.24 -0.18 -0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.914 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.38 +0.70 +1.17%
Murban 20 hours 62.93 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.81 -1.12 -1.87%
Basra Light 20 hours 57.15 -1.18 -2.02%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.05 -1.08 -1.71%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.06 -1.03 -1.63%
Girassol 20 hours 61.61 -1.13 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.59 -0.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 54 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 54 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 54 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 54 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 54 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.16 +0.03 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 52.25 -1.75 -3.24%
Giddings 20 hours 46.00 -1.75 -3.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.05 -0.96 -1.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.91 -1.66 -3.22%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 53.86 -1.66 -2.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 52.41 -1.66 -3.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.15 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 4 hours U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 hours China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 8 hours Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 9 hours Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 11 hours South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 1 day Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 1 day API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 1 day Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 1 day South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 1 day China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 1 day Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 2 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 2 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 2 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 2 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 2 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 5 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 5 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 5 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 5 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 6 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 6 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 6 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 6 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 6 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 6 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 6 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 7 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 7 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 7 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 7 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 7 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 7 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal

Breaking News:

Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments

Alt Text

When Will Electric Planes Be Clear For Takeoff?

While electric cars are frequently…

Alt Text

China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash

Oil prices could crash to…

Alt Text

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

Tesla’s electric trucks could require…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Launches World’s First All-Electric Cargo Ship

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Dec 06, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Cargo Ship

Tesla is not the only one bringing electric engines to cargo transport.

China just launched its first all-electric cargo ship, which will travel 50 miles at a top speed of 8 miles per hour on a single charge. Though it will be able to carry 2,200 tons of cargo with every haul, that battery capacity is barely enough to fulfill any transatlantic shipments. It will take just two hours to recharge, which is about as much time the vessel needs to unload at a destination.

Of course, the vessel is the first of its kind, so ports will have to be fitted with charging stations specifically for the ship. So far, only two ports have received the special upgrade.

“As the ship is fully electric powered, it poses no threats to the environment. The technology will soon be likely … used in passenger or engineering ships,” Huang Jialin, head of Hangzhou Modern Ship Design & Research Co, said regarding his company’s new innovation.

Claiming it poses “no threat to the environment” is a stretch though. Electric vehicles are only as green as the manufacturing of their batteries and the sourcing of the electricity that powers them. Charging the ship with the Chinese electric grid in its current form—which is largely powered by fossil fuels—will definitely contribute to more carbon emissions. But China is diversifying away from oil and gas quickly, meaning the electric engine will get greener by default in the coming years.

The battery system contains 1,000 lithium-ion packs, which can be supported with additional units if the cargo is heavier or needs to travel a longer distance.

The biggest impact of this innovation could be seen in consumer markets. Goods transported on the new ships can cut some transportation costs since the price of electricity is cheaper than the equivalent price of diesel for massive combustion engines. BUT, the ship is currently slated to primarily ship coal up and down the Pearl River. Oh, the irony. Related: Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

“This kind of ship takes into consideration the harmony between humans and nature and can protect water quality and marine life, and should be copied by other ships sailing on local rivers,” says Chinese environmentalist Wang Yongchen. Still, the ship, which took its maiden voyage in November, has a long way to go before it can be considered as a green contribution to the shipping industry.

Tesla, Daimler, Cummins, and Toyota are working on the trucking end of the equation. Most containers spend at least a portion of their lives on trucks, after being hauled across an ocean and over hundreds of miles of train tracks. 

 “This is no mere ‘truck.’ It will transform into a giant robot, fight aliens, and makes one hell of a latte,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of his company’s latest bid to increase the scope of electric vehicles.

The other three major companies taking on this challenge have equal promise, but lack the Apple-like fanfare that Tesla enjoys. The Chinese innovators who got the first electric cargo ship going will face a similar fate. The concept will need to be tested out in Asian markets—with more ships on more rivers carrying more kinds of cargo—before Hangzhou can hope to sell the model abroad, if that is the firm’s game-plan.

China is the leading producer of solar panels and wind turbines, as well as a speedy adopter of natural gas and other alternative fuels. The development of this major innovation in China means that the ship will have ample exposure to innovators in green space who could help the electric ship become a global product. 

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com