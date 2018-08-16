New Shipping Regulation Could Be A Boon For LNG

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.45 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.38 -0.05 -0.07%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.916 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 4 hours 66.26 +0.75 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.77 -1.20 -1.69%
Urals 21 hours 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Bonny Light 21 hours 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.72 -2.30 -3.65%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.916 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 69.33 -1.02 -1.45%
Murban 21 hours 71.89 -0.10 -0.14%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 65.66 +0.90 +1.39%
Basra Light 21 hours 70.09 -0.35 -0.50%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.55 +0.79 +1.15%
Bonny Light 21 hours 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Bonny Light 21 hours 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Girassol 21 hours 70.88 +0.81 +1.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.77 -1.20 -1.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.71 -3.03 -7.82%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.21 -3.78 -5.82%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.16 -2.03 -3.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.76 -2.93 -5.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.01 -3.53 -7.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.01 -3.53 -7.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.26 -1.78 -3.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.66 -2.13 -3.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.01 -1.03 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 21 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.64 -0.36 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.52 -2.03 -2.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 4 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 3 hours Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 9 mins Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 3 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 8 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 10 hours Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 3 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 3 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 9 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 1 day Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 1 day California Solar Mandate Based on False Facts
  • 14 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 14 hours Again Google: Brazil May Probe Google Over Its Cell Phone System

Breaking News:

UK Govt Stops Asking Public About Fracking As Shale Drilling Starts

Alt Text

The U.S. Remains The Natural Gas King

The U.S. remained the global…

Alt Text

Wall Street’s First: Goldman Sachs Looks To Venture Into LNG

In a first for Wall…

Alt Text

Ghana Boosts Natural Gas Production

Momentum in Ghana’s hydrocarbons industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Shipping Regulation Could Be A Boon For LNG

By Irina Slav - Aug 16, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT tanker vessel

LNG is hot and it’s likely to become a lot hotter in the coming years, for which LNG producers have the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to thank. Earlier this year, the IMO announced its first ever long-term plan to reduce harmful emissions from maritime transport by introducing much stricter maximum sulfur emission limits. Now, a race is in the making between LNG fueling terminals and gas-powered vessels, and this race will only intensify in the coming months.

From 2020, only vessels using fuels with sulfur content of 0.5 percent or less will be allowed to roam the oceans, as per the IMO’s strategy aimed at cutting total carbon emissions from maritime transport by half by 2050. Those that use fuel with a higher sulfur content—the current limit is 3.5 percent—will only be allowed to remain in operation if they are equipped with emission-clearing equipment, which naturally costs money.

Most ships, Reuters authors Jonathan Saul and Nina Chestney write in a recent story on the topic, currently use fuel oil or marine gasoil, a lighter fuel, but both of these are much higher in sulfur content than LNG. In fact, industry estimates suggest LNG emits up to 90-95 percent less sulfur oxide as well as nitrogen oxide, both toxic and both targeted in the IMO’s strategy.

This sounds like a done deal in favor of LNG, but things are not that simple. For starters, there are just 125 LNG-powered ships in the global fleet, according to DNV GL data. That’s 125 out of 60,000 ships in commercial maritime transport. The total global fleet is some 90,000 vessels. Another 400 to 600 are expected to launch by 2020, but this will still be a tiny portion of the total fleet.

So, what about the emissions-cleaning equipment, the so-called scrubbers that capture sulfur emissions? They can cost anywhere from US$1 million to US$5.7 million, which for many shipowners is unaffordable. Even so, Wartsila, which makes scrubbers, says that by 2020 around 2,000 ships will have them, however expensive they are. Still, 2,000 out of 90,000 is not that much. Related: LNG: China’s Biggest Weapon In The Trade War

It looks like shipowners face an uphill struggle to comply with the new IMO regulations. The European Union, for one, is trying to help and benefit in the process. The EU has already spent US$250 million on developing an LNG bunkering infrastructure and promoting the fuel as an alternative to heavier fossil fuels, and it seems prepared to splash billions more to make LNG the mainstream ship fuel. To make matters even more complicated, some are questioning its value as a replacement of fuel oil and gasoil.

The University Maritime Advisory Services, a consultancy with the University College London, recently argued that the EU’s efforts of promoting LNG for ships will not really make a climate change difference. In fact, the consultancy said, the shift to LNG, which includes building infrastructure and processing facilities, could even increase total emissions instead of reduce them, “depending on the fuel’s supply chain and use.”

These conclusions have been challenged on the grounds that we are in the beginning of the LNG era, which means there is significant space for efficiency improvements in the supply chain and utilization of the fuel. This only makes the whole issue of maritime emission regulation all the more fascinating to follow but it does not solve the biggest problem for shipowners: they have two years to shift to LNG or buy a scrubber. For now, there does not seem to be a viable third option. Electric ships sound lovely, but they have a way to go before they can compete on long-haul routes. So it looks like an LNG boom is in the making, despite skeptics’ opinions, and this boom could create a US$250-billion market over the next five years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Nord Stream 2 Clears Another Hurdle
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs
The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Saudi Crackdown On Canada Could Backfire

Saudi Crackdown On Canada Could Backfire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com