New Infrastructure Could Spur Gas Demand Boost In China

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 40 mins 52.59 +0.91 +1.76%
Brent Crude 20 mins 61.67 +1.04 +1.72%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.324 -0.054 -2.27%
Mars US 20 mins 57.59 +1.21 +2.15%
Opec Basket 10 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 59.35 +0.35 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.07 -1.93 -3.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.07 -1.93 -3.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.14 +0.60 +1.06%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.324 -0.054 -2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 60.04 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 3 days 61.37 -0.38 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.95 -1.45 -2.62%
Basra Light 3 days 62.94 +0.19 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.98 -1.72 -2.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Girassol 2 days 61.56 -1.52 -2.41%
Opec Basket 10 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.62 +0.51 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 38.23 -2.00 -4.97%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 48.43 -1.80 -3.58%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 52.13 -1.85 -3.43%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 44.08 -2.40 -5.16%
Peace Sour 24 hours 41.68 -2.20 -5.01%
Peace Sour 24 hours 41.68 -2.20 -5.01%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 45.73 -1.80 -3.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 50.68 -2.05 -3.89%
Central Alberta 24 hours 43.68 -2.05 -4.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.07 -1.93 -3.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.25 -1.75 -3.50%
Giddings 2 days 42.00 -1.75 -4.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.01 +0.31 +0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 45.63 -1.80 -3.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.58 -1.80 -3.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.58 -1.80 -3.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.25 -1.75 -3.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.00 -1.75 -4.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.83 -1.80 -2.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 10 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 14 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 14 hours As if we didn't feel guilty enough...now disposable razors!
  • 5 hours Putin: U.S. Military Intervention In Venezuela Would Be A Disaster
  • 33 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 2 hours Fear Is Spreading Among U.S. Stock Traders
  • 31 mins ‘Fractured Basement’ Rock Formations: Hurricane Energy Produces First Oil from New Type of Field in UK North Sea
  • 2 hours US Tariffs Looming - Many In Mexico Back President’s Approach
  • 10 hours The lack of exploration drilling and what that means.
  • 2 hours Democratic Candidate Race on Climate
  • 6 hours EV Breakthrough?
  • 4 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 17 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 18 hours "Something New": Don't try our patience - North Korea tells U.S.
  • 7 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL

Breaking News:

Pompeo Confident That Venezuela’s Maduro Will Be Ousted

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
Alt Text

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

If China follows through on…

Alt Text

The OPEC Outcast Fighting For LNG Dominance

Since leaving the Organization of…

Alt Text

The Gas Flaring Crisis In The U.S. Oil Patch

The amount of natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Infrastructure Could Spur Gas Demand Boost In China

By Irina Slav - Jun 06, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China gas

China announced in March it was going to spin off the pipeline operating assets of the three state oil and gas majors and create a separate entity dedicated solely to this infrastructure. The announcement was welcomed by the local energy industry and it should also be welcomed by foreign oil and particularly gas producers.

In a recent note, Credit Suisse analysts said, as quoted by Bloomberg’s Dan Murtaugh, that the pipeline asset spin-off would encourage greater competition on the natural gas market and lead to lower prices, which would in turn spur even more demand for the fuel.

“We do not believe that the market has taken active views on post-reform pricing. The majority of investors have only focused on asset sales and valuation specific to the pipeline company,” the analysts said in the note.

According to them, natural gas prices in China could fall by as much as a tenth in the next two years and spur a 13-percent demand growth in 2021 alone. This contrasts with a demand forecast from Citi, which saw demand remain unchanged until about 2022 and then start slowing down until it reaches 4 percent annually, Murtaugh noted. This year, according to one Chinese gas supplier, demand for natural gas would jump by a solid 14 percent, or 30-40 billion cubic meters, according to a Reuters interview with the company’s chairwoman. And that’s probably without taking into account the pipeline reform.

If the Credit Suisse analysts are right, the pipeline news is good for importers of the commodity by pipeline but not so good for LNG producers. The pipeline reform will only push down the price of gas transported via the pipeline network and it will make it even cheaper compared with liquefied natural gas. Related: What’s Keeping The U.S. From Developing Its Cleanest Energy Source?

A deepening glut has seen LNG prices drop by 60 percent over the last six months, according to Reuters calculations, and with more production capacity coming on stream, even China’s strong natural gas demand growth will probably not be able to soak it all up. This part is particularly negative for U.S. exporters of LNG who have to contend with a 25-percent LNG import tariff that Beijing introduced recently in retaliation to President Trump’s latest tariff raise on Chinese goods.

Yet in the long term, Chinese natural gas demand will continue to rise steadily if not as sharply as the most bullish of the gas bulls hope. The country’s government has ambitious plans for an energy switch from coal to natural gas and is working hard to meet its targets under the Blue Sky policy. Yet the “dash for gas” as DNV GL called it in a recent analysis, is not without its challenges.

These include massive investments in LNG import terminals, gas storage facilities to avoid a repeat of last winter’s shortage that left millions without heat, and more investments in developing a distribution grid—the second reason for the heating outages last December.

Despite these challenges, China’s gas consumption is on a sharp upward curve, and because of difficulties in raising domestic output fast enough, most of this curve is made up of imported gas. This dependency on imports has yet to peak, expected around 2035, at over 1 trillion cubic meters, according to DNV GL. This certainly offers a lot of opportunities for importers who can sell their gas at competitive rates.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China’s Demand For Gas “Almost Infinite”
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem
Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

Oil Set For Worst Monthly Drop Since November

 Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com