Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.35 +0.67 +1.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.88 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.577 +0.305 +7.14%
Mars US 3 days 60.81 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
Urals 4 days 65.85 +1.32 +2.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.35 -0.23 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.577 +0.305 +7.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.32 +1.22 +1.85%
Murban 4 days 69.05 +1.07 +1.57%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.92 +0.09 +0.15%
Basra Light 4 days 66.88 +0.13 +0.19%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.65 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Girassol 4 days 66.96 +0.16 +0.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.82 +1.36 +5.56%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 14.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 38.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 56.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 4 days 21.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 17.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 17.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 39.43 +0.25 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 25.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Central Alberta 4 days 17.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 9 minutes French Fuel Protests
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices
  • 10 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 58 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 hour Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 10 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 7 hours The Regime Doesn't Give Up: Rouhani Says Iran to Continue Oil Exports And Resist U.S. Economic War
  • 1 day Warren Buffett
  • 1 day Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 4 hours Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 4 hours Oil
  • 2 days WTI Heading for $60
  • 22 hours And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 2 days Trump administration slaps sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi's death
  • 3 hours Plastic Myth-Busters

Breaking News:

UK Foreign Minister Goes To Iran To Discuss Nuclear Deal

Alt Text

Stranded LNG Tankers Point To A Major Problem In Gas Markets

A warmer-than-anticipated winter has resulted…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Skyrockets As China Pledges Huge Supply Boost

China is ramping up natural…

Alt Text

Nat Gas Prices Spike On Cold Weather

Natural gas prices rose sharply…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

By Irina Slav - Nov 19, 2018, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
gas field

A Tampa, Florida based options trading firm, OptionSellers, went dark this weekend after it informed its clients of a “catastrophic loss event,” resulting from a short squeeze on the natural gas market, ZeroHedge reports, citing parts of the letter.

According to the letter, the short squeeze took place at a rate “truly beyond anything I [president James Cordier] have seen in my career. It overran our risk control systems and left us at the mercy of the market.”

The market obviously had no mercy for traders shorting natural gas; last week, on Wednesday, natural gas shot up 18 percent to the highest since 2014, on the back of forecasts about cold weather that drove traders into a frenzy as they bought more gas to cover their short positions, probably opened on reports of ample supply in the United States.

Cold weather this time of the year is hardly a surprising piece of information, but it somehow managed to surprise traders betting on a price fall in natural gas. Since the start of the month, according to CNBC, natural gas has gained as much as 48 percent, and according to CME Group, trade in the commodity on Wednesday hit an all-time high of 1.2 million contracts.

The supply worry is understandable. The grounds for it are EIA reports of low stockpiles, although both stockpiles and production have been on the rise: last week the authority reported that gas in storage had risen by 39 billion cu ft to 3.247 trillion cu ft in the week to November 9. Indeed this is below the five-year average of 3.848 trillion cu ft and below the level of storage this time last year, when it stood at 3.775 trillion cu ft of gas.

In this context, one analyst last week told CNBC that natural gas could soar from the current level of about US$4.6 per million British thermal units to as much as US$7 or even US$8 per mmBtu if the weather forecasts turn out to be true and the winter is colder than previously expected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Natural Gas Skyrockets As China Pledges Huge Supply Boost
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years
Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

 Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

 Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->