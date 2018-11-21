South Korea Dominates Global LNG Shipping Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 54.70 +0.07 +0.13%
Brent Crude 16 mins 63.48 +0.95 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.490 +0.013 +0.29%
Mars US 14 mins 58.23 +1.20 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.98 -3.00%
Urals 17 hours 62.14 -2.23 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.65 -2.70 -4.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.490 +0.013 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 61.78 -2.79 -4.32%
Murban 17 hours 62.93 -3.05 -4.62%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 56.79 -0.63 -1.10%
Basra Light 17 hours 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 60.95 -0.83 -1.34%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 17 hours 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Girassol 17 hours 62.48 -0.37 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.98 -3.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 23.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 11.43 -5.77 -33.55%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 35.43 -3.77 -9.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 53.53 -3.77 -6.58%
Sweet Crude 2 days 18.18 -3.77 -17.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.18 -3.77 -9.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 22.43 -4.02 -15.20%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.43 -3.77 -20.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 17 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.57 +0.44 +0.66%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 48.14 +1.20 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 52.09 +1.20 +2.36%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 52.09 +1.20 +2.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.64 +1.20 +2.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -3.25 -6.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.63 -3.33 -4.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 8 minutes And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 14 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 53 mins Commission: U.S. Could Lose Wars With Russia, China
  • 4 mins Populism Rising in Canada?
  • 1 hour EU calls for sanctions against Italy
  • 8 hours WTO So Set Up Panels To Rule On U.S. Tariff Disputes
  • 4 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 4 hours OPEC is collapsing
  • 1 hour French Fuel Protests
  • 4 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 11 hours Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 14 hours I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 12 hours MBS Isn't Going Anywhere
  • 12 hours Oil and Gas Well Drilling

Breaking News:

Saudis Boosted Oil Exports, Pumped At Record Level In Early November

Alt Text

Natural Gas Soars As Crude Enters Bear Market

Crude oil futures continue to…

Alt Text

Nat Gas Prices Spike On Cold Weather

Natural gas prices rose sharply…

Alt Text

US Confident It Can Compete In Europe’s Gas Market

U.S. Minister-Counselor for Economic Affairs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

South Korea Dominates Global LNG Shipping Market

By Jon LeSage - Nov 21, 2018, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

South Korea is continuing to hold its dominant position in tanker delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by winning major shipping orders over the next three years valued at more than $9 billion. It’s all part of an economic sector expected to see substantial growth as LNG becomes an attractive power source for several global markets.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Samsung Heavy Industries have won more than 50 orders placed for new large-scale LNG tankers for delivery in the next three years. These new ships are expected to increase the global LNG fleet by around 10 percent. All three companies are making the necessary shipyard investments, with expected rising equities, while builders in the key competitive market of Japan are either flat or down.

These new mega-vessels are taking off as shipping companies see LNG rebound from a sector-wide slump two years ago.

One major shipping brokerage, Braemar, estimates that South Korean yards have taken 78 percent of all LNG-related orders this year, with just 14 percent and 8 percent going to Japan and China, respectively. These numbers including floating LNG storage and support vessels.

On the LNG consumption side, these three countries have also been the largest importers of the fuel. In recent weeks, these three major markets have come close to reaching maximum storage capacity; that’s helped LNG prices take a tumble.

Despite fluctuating prices, demand has stayed strong around the world. The three Asian countries have been ready to deliver the shipments. Related: Goldman Expects Extreme Volatility In Oil Markets This Month

“The demand for LNG carriers surged followed by increased global demand of LNG,” said Park Hyung-gun, vice president of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). “There is a bright outlook ahead for LNG demand and South Korean shipbuilders will be able to excel in the LNG market.”

Asia continues to be the driver for LNG demand in a global market that has grown by about 5 million metric tons since 2015 in monthly deliveries. Regional markets identified as Northeast Asia and Other Asia and Oceania made up the lion’s share of LNG demand this year, according to a study by Refinitiv Eikon. The two regions will account for about 23.7 million metric tons of LNG per month by the end of this year, according to the study. Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East are only expected to account for 7.9 million metric tons per month during that time.

China is a ripe market for LNG, as government policy leans in that direction. The country wants to reduce reliance on coal power and increase its natural gas consumption for both industrial and residential end users. The goal is to offset rampant air pollution, particularly in its growing cities. The government has mandated that at least 10 percent of the country’s electricity be powered by natural gas by 2020. That should be increasing by 2030, according to earmarks being set by the government.

Chinese state-owned energy giant CNOOC has committed to making for a 20 percent rise in gas supply, the company recently stated. The energy giant at that time said it would be supplying 24.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the heating season in that week. That was expected to delivery a 20 percent increase in the fuel to meeting rising natural gas demand in the country.

South Korean carriers are seeing their business come from all over the world. Most of the new LNG projects in the Russian Arctic, Papa New Guinea, Australia, the U.S., East Africa, and Qatar, are scheduled to be delivered on South Korean ships.

DSME has taken on 12 orders for LNG tankers this year. These deals come out to about $2.2 billion for the company, according to data from Daiwa Capital Markets. The company said that about half its business this year has come from LNG tankers. That brought a much-needed recovery from near collapse in 2016-2017. The company’s stock were suspended during one of the largest shipping industry downturns ever recorded. Related: The Oil Industry Is Facing A "Capex Conundrum"

Korean companies have increased their competitive presence by reducing the cost of building LNG carrier ships for as low as $175 million. Japanese ships are costing more than $200 million, according to industry sources.

Another reason Korean shippers are gaining market share has been switching over from the traditional Moss tanker design that became the industry norm in 1973. Customers are taking to their Membrane-type vessels that leave less dead space within the ship’s hull. Korean shippers can offer the Q-Max vessel, the largest class of Membrane carrier, that can load up to 260,000 cubic meters of LNG versus 182,000 cubic meters on the largest Moss-type tanker.

“Ship designs are changing,” said Park Moo-hyun, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment in Seoul. “China and Japan are not well responding to the change... and this led to no orders (there)... and that’s why European ship owners are placing orders to South Koreans,” he added.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

 Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?

Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->