Nat Gas Prices Crash As U.S. Exports Fall

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 40.80 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.32 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.650 +0.009 +0.55%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 41.56 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.650 +0.009 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 42.69 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 43.16 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 42.62 -0.29 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 46.70 +0.31 +0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 42.89 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 43.91 -0.35 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.40 +0.22 +0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 34.15 -0.18 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 39.75 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 41.15 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.50 -0.18 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 37.75 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.60 -0.18 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 34.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 22 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 4 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 3 hours A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 3 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 3 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 hours COVID is real now
  • 8 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 11 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 5 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 2 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 1 day In a Nutshell...
  • 2 days Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA

Breaking News:

Gold Rallies As Citibank Says New Record Is ‘’Matter Of Time’’

The Race To Complete The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline

The Race To Complete The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline

Nord Stream has been subject…

U.S. Natural Gas Production, Consumption And Exports Hit Record In 2019

U.S. Natural Gas Production, Consumption And Exports Hit Record In 2019

The United States produced, consumed,…

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia and China see further…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nat Gas Prices Crash As U.S. Exports Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 20, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The price of natural gas fell nearly 5% on Monday, as lower U.S. LNG exports threaten to exacerbate inventories, which are already significantly higher than the five-year average.

The price of natural gas was just $1.636 as of 4:27pm EDT, a drop pf $0.082 or 4.77%.

The EIA reported that U.S. LNG exports fell week over week for the week ending July 15, with just four vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 15 Bcf leaving the United States that week. This is the lowest volume since the end of 2016—a time when the Sabine Pass LNG was the only LNG export facility in the United States, according to FX Empire.

Last year at this time, natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export facilities were setting records, according to the EIA. This year, the pandemic is cramping the style for the cleaner fuel, and inventories are well above the five-year average, at 3.178 billion cubic feet as of July 10. That compares to the year ago levels of 2.515 Bcf, and the five-year average of 2.742 Bcf.

But the low prices did little to assuage Chevron’s appetite for Houston-based energy producer Noble Energy, who is embedded with natural gas in a major Israeli gas project, Leviathan.

Chevron’s CEO sees the near-term oil market as “cloudy”.

“The crystal ball is cloudy right now. There’s so much uncertainty on the trajectory of the pandemic, the rate of development of effective vaccines and government policy interventions to try to manage risk between here and there. It’s a fluid environment. We expect choppy economic and price activity,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said in an interview with Reuters.

Chevron does see long-term demand growth for natural gas, however, largely from population growth and the push to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC
China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning
Shell’s Big Bet On Floating LNG May Be A Flop

Shell’s Big Bet On Floating LNG May Be A Flop



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com