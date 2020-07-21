Weak Demand Forces Buyers To Cancel U.S. LNG Cargoes

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 41.76 +0.95 +2.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.22 +0.94 +2.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.667 +0.026 +1.58%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 41.56 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.34 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.667 +0.026 +1.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.69 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.16 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.62 -0.29 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.70 +0.31 +0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.89 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.92 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.91 -0.35 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.03 -0.77 -1.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 29.40 +0.22 +0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.32 +0.17 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.92 +0.17 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.32 +0.17 +0.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.67 +0.17 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.92 +0.17 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.77 +0.17 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.67 +0.17 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.13 -0.36 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.73 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.55 +0.06 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 9 hours A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 5 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 51 mins Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 5 hours Judge family attacked
  • 16 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 24 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 23 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 24 hours COVID is real now
  • 2 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 3 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 37 mins Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 12 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Set To Burn Record Crude Oil Volumes For Electricity

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has…

Ireland Considers A Full Ban On Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

Ireland Considers A Full Ban On Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

Several European countries are moving…

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia Eyes Another Massive Gas Pipeline To China

Russia and China see further…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Weak Demand Forces Buyers To Cancel U.S. LNG Cargoes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 21, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Depressed global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to drive buyers of U.S. LNG to cancel cargoes for loadings in September, sources in the industry told Reuters on Tuesday.  

Earlier this year, when demand for natural gas across the world plunged due to the pandemic, buyers began to scrap loadings of U.S. LNG, as gas in storage from Europe to Asia was abundant after a milder winter and the coronavirus that wiped out a lot of previously expected demand.

The pace of the cargo cancellations for September, however, looks to have slowed, according to Reuters’ sources who estimate that between 15 and 26 U.S. cargoes of LNG may have been cancelled.

This is nearly half the expected 45 cargoes cancelled for August, with cancellations similar to the number of U.S. LNG cargoes that were canceled for July loading. For June loading, the cancellations were fewer but still substantial—anywhere from 20 to 30.

The cargoes canceled for September loadings were mostly the result of the low prices in Europe, which has its storage capacity full, according to two of the sources who spoke to Reuters.

Historically low natural gas prices from Asia to Europe and lower demand in the pandemic have resulted in U.S. exports of LNG crashing by more than 50 percent this year, from 8.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in January to an expected export volume of just 3.2 Bcf/d in July, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last month.

Milder winter, lower demand in the pandemic, and high inventories, especially in Europe, have sent natural gas prices at the key benchmarks in Asia and Europe to record lows in recent months, making U.S. exports of LNG uneconomical. Based on the number of canceled cargoes for the coming months, the EIA expects U.S. LNG export capacity will be utilized at less than 50 percent in June, July, and August 2020.

The decline in LNG exports is dragging down domestic U.S. natural gas prices as lower shipments are threatening to aggravate the already higher-than-average gas inventories in the United States. On Monday, the spot price at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub crashed by 5 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nat Gas Prices Crash As U.S. Exports Fall
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning
Shell’s Big Bet On Floating LNG May Be A Flop

Shell’s Big Bet On Floating LNG May Be A Flop
Saudi Arabia: OPEC+ To Ease Record Cuts From August

Saudi Arabia: OPEC+ To Ease Record Cuts From August



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com